The Town of Smithtown Youth and Community Alliance, Horizons Counseling & Education Center, and Youth Bureau are pleased to present a service workshop and focus group for all middle school students, high school students, and adults in the community. The purpose is to encourage local teens and adults to come together to find ways to strengthen and better our community. This free event will take place in the Smithtown Library Main Branch Meeting Room, located at 1 N. Country Road in Smithtown, on Thursday, March 24th, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO