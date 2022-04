In the past few weeks, Americans have experienced higher prices when filling up their tank at the gas station. While gas prices reached a record-high of $4.33 per gallon a few weeks ago, the national average price still remains elevated at $4.24 per gallon, according to AAA. In states like California, the average price of a gallon of gas is even higher, at nearly $6.

