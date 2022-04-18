It Might Be All In The Distribution For This Beverage Brand Reporting New Agreements With Walmart And Kroger

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Having great products is one thing if you are a growing company. Getting those products into stores to sell to consumers is arguably another thing entirely.

One Florida-based specialty drinks company has reported taking that necessity on board in recent months, signing a number of distribution and retail agreements across the United States to get its beverages into stores run by major brands such as Walmart Inc. WMT and Kroger Co. KR.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. SBEV, which manufactures and sells its SALT flavored tequilas and Copa di Vino wine-in-a-glass products, signed a significant distribution deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA-owned BUD AB One back in November to promote and sell its products in major metropolitan markets such as Boston, Los Angeles and New York City.

Since then, it has signed multiple distribution and retail agreements with big brands like Walmart and Kroger as well as with privately held companies in niche markets. New York-based D. Bertoline & Sons, for example, sells Splash’s four brands in two major metropolitan counties in the Hudson Valley region.

In addition to the flavored SALT tequila and Copa di Vino products, Splash manufactures and sells its TapouT sports performance drink and Pulpoloco sangria brand.

Most recently, Splash signed an agreement with Arizona-based Kalil Bottling Co. to distribute its TapouT brand across five western states and agreed to place it in 485 Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. supermarkets in southeastern states.

Raising Money To Help Expansion

During this same period, the company raised approximately $9 million in a special offering to look to help fund its growth.

“We’ve entered into numerous distribution agreements and added meaningful retail partnerships over the past few months, and we are experiencing an increase in demand for our products,” Chairman and CEO Robert Nistico said last month about the capital raise. “This additional capital will support our efforts to provide the necessary inventory to fuel that growth.”

Nistico, whose career includes positions with beverage companies like Red Bull North America and Diageo plc DEO, is reportedly supported by other seasoned beverage industry executives including Splash President and Chief Marketing Officer Bill Meissner, who previously worked for brands owned by PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Coca-Cola Inc. KO.

