ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

After March Crash, China Eastern Resumes Boeing 737 Model Flying: WSJ

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOFdY_0fCNa5fJ00

China Eastern Airlines Corp (NYSE: CEA) resumed passenger flights of its Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737-800 model aircraft after grounding the planes for nearly a month following a crash of one of the planes, reported WSJ.

While the airline's Boeing 737-800 planes have resumed operations, China Eastern said on Monday that it is still investigating and conducting assessments on a batch of 737-800 planes manufactured around the same time as the plane that crashed.

According to a representative from China Eastern, the grounding of the flights was an emergency measure to undertake system tests on each of the 737-800 aircraft to examine airworthiness data.

The cause of the crash, which involved one of the quickest descents of a commercial aviation airliner in history, has puzzled aviation specialists. The flight, MU5735, took off from Kunming in the southern Chinese province of Yunnan and dropped about 22,000 feet in 72 seconds before collapsing into a mountain on its way to Guangzhou.

Price Action: CEA shares closed higher by 1.23% at $16.84 on Thursday, and BA is trading lower by 0.07% at $181.80 during the premarket session on Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Eastern China#Boeing Planes#Boeing 737#Wsj#Cea#Boeing Co Lrb Nyse#Ba#Chinese#Wikimedia Commons
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
deseret.com

Terrifying footage shows China Eastern plane nosediving before crash

A doomed China Eastern Boeing 737 airplanetook a serious nosedive before it crashed into the mountains, new video footage showed. Driving the news: Local media in China shared footage of the airplane nosediving into the ground outside of the city of Wuzhou. Yahoo! News and Newsweek shared the footage as well.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Plus-size model calls out Delta over seatbelt length: ‘Figure it out’

Influencer Remi Bader has called out Delta Airlines for its seatbelt sizes in a video showing her unable to buckle the safety harness.Bader, a plus-size model and body positivity content creator, shared her concern with the airline in a video posted to TikTok this week.In the clip, it shows Bader sitting in her seat of the plane and holding one side of the seatbelt, which she is unable to fasten to the other.“Delta. Figure it out!” Bader wrote in the text caption on the clip, adding in the caption: “And no I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender. It...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy