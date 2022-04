Two adults have been arrested after University of Iowa Police say they were being driven around by a minor who was under the influence of marijuana. Just after 9:15 Friday night officers conducted a traffic stop on a 1997 Lexus Sedan with Illinois plates that was being driven by a juvenile male on 1st Avenue near 5th Street in Coralville. UI Police say two 19-year-old passengers…Alex Hill-Todd of Lomax, Illinois and Kimberly Burkhardt of Fort Madison…admitted to smoking marijuana inside the car about a half-hour earlier while the juvenile was driving. Hill-Todd even allegedly admitted to having marijuana, a bong, and a pipe in his possession.

