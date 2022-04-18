ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Township, MI

Youth Voice: Meet The 74’s All-New Student Council

By Asher Lehrer-Small
The 74
The 74
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuqTr_0fCNZCeG00

In this critical moment as schools across the country work to rebound from the pandemic’s lasting impacts, The 74 is launching a new effort to more directly elevate youth voices in our coverage.

We have assembled a diverse 11-member Student Council to weigh in on K-12 and higher education issues over the coming months. Ranging in age from 13 to 20, these young people hail from Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee and everywhere in between. In conversations students sandwiched between dance rehearsals, baseball tryouts and AP exam prep, members shared with us their background, what they love to do and what drives them.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

They’re advocates for LGBTQ rights, for students with learning differences, for homeless youth and other causes that reflect their experiences. They listen to K-pop, nurture their collection of houseplants and unwind by watching episodes of the HBO pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death .

As experts in their own school communities, we expect that the anecdotes and perspectives Student Council members share may tip us off to important storylines we might otherwise miss.

“A lot of the time [student voices] are pushed to the side or patronized like, ‘That’s so cute,’” said council member Samantha Farrow, 16, of Brooklyn. “No, we actually have valuable things to say.”

Related: Pandemic Yearbook: 9 Students — in Their Own Words — on Life, Learning and Loss as the Coronavirus Pushed into a Second Turbulent Year

We’ll tap members for their thoughts and reactions on issues ranging from youth mental health and COVID safety to academic recovery and teaching accurate history. Through regular check-ins, we’ll chart what life is like at school, at home and in their social lives as we enter the waning months of the third COVID-affected school year. By the end, we hope to produce a mosaic of youth reflections on education during this chapter of the pandemic.

If you have a question you’d like posed to the council, let us know by emailing Asher Lehrer-Small: asher@the74million.org . The more interest a topic receives, the more we’ll strive to address it in our coverage.

Our sincere gratitude goes to America’s Promise Alliance , a coalition advocating for U.S. youth, which helped recruit candidates by introducing this opportunity to young people in its nationwide network.

Here are the members of The 74’s inaugural Student Council:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OjC0_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of Ameera Eshtewi

AMEERA ESHTEWI

Ameera Eshtewi is a high school junior in Portland, Oregon. She loves computer coding and has pursued the discipline since her father signed her up for classes in fourth grade. Twenty-eight out of the 30 kids in the course were boys, she remembered. In a male-dominated field, “I’m all about women in STEM,” said Ameera. She’s also a runner and enjoys crafting poetry. As a young Libyan-American woman, she looks forward to speaking out against Islamophobia in school. “A lot of Muslim women who wear the hijab are getting attacked,” she said. “It’s not fair.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDdLB_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of ZaNia Stinson

ZANIA STINSON

ZaNia Stinson, 15, lives in Charlotte, North Carolina where she makes it her mission to give back to her community. Having spent the first 18 months of her life living with her biological grandmother in a homeless shelter before being adopted by what she calls her “now-forever family,” the high schooler distributes packages of food, drink and toiletries to women and children who lack permanent housing. “I know how it feels and I’ve been in their situation once,” said ZaNia.

She looks forward to speaking out about youth hunger and anxiety. When she’s not in school or distributing her “go-go bags,” she loves listening to gospel music and dancing — especially in the styles of jazz, funk and hip hop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6JEM_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of Kota Babcock

KOTA BABCOCK

Kota Babcock, 20, studies journalism and media communications at Colorado State University. For years, he’s been involved in LGBTQ and HIV activism, working to educate adults who deal with queer students. The advocacy is personal. “I lost a lot of my friends when I came out” in seventh grade, said Kota, who is transgender, but his activism allowed him to build relationships within the LGBTQ community. “There was a lot of joy from just being able to connect with each other,” he said. He’s also a religious Jew and looks forward to speaking about Jewish issues on campus, where he and friends have been subject to anti-Semitic harassment, he said. The soon-to-be college grad works as news director at the radio station KCSU and in his free time he indulges his love for animals by caring for his two pet frogs and his bearded dragon, Sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVvHK_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of Joshua Oh

JOSHUA OH

Joshua Oh is a 13-year-old from Gambrills, Maryland. With his brother, he launched Kid Changemakers , an organization that helps connect local youth to volunteer opportunities. They’ve run food drives, diaper and menstrual product giveaways and distributed laptops during virtual learning. Outside that work, he likes to play basketball, draw and play video games such as Rocket League . As schools look to recover from the pandemic, Joshua wants the adult leaders to recognize that youth mental health is intimately tied to the friendships students nurture at school. “Social life is a very key component to school,” he said. “I think a lot of adults don’t understand that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfrJu_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of Mahbuba Sumiya

MAHBUBA SUMIYA

Mahbuba Sumiya grew up in Detroit, Michigan and is now a first-year student at Harvard University where she studies computer science and economics. But she’s also an advocate for education equity. Going through Detroit public schools, she quickly became aware of glaring shortcomings: Substitute teachers covered for unfilled positions for months on end and schools often lacked the resources to help students process the traumas they experienced outside the classroom. “When students need mental health supports, they’re not there at all,” said Mahbuba. In her free time, she enjoys honing her fashion tastes with Pinterest boards and listening to her favorite musical artist Ruth B .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCfOh_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of Diego Camacho

DIEGO CAMACHO

Diego Camacho is a high school senior in East Los Angeles. With dreams to pursue physics and journalism, his plans have been slowed by pandemic-related staffing shortages at his charter school. There’s been no physics teacher all year and the math teacher also fills in as the physical education lead. “It takes away opportunities,” Diego said. Having moved to the U.S. from Mexico in kindergarten, he empathizes with students at his school who arrived more recently. He sometimes helps them translate between English and Spanish, and looks forward to amplifying the experiences of immigrant students. The 18-year-old works in journalism for the Los Angeles Times’s High School Insider program and, outside of school, competes in a style of boxing he says mimics the great Mexican fighter Julio Cesar Chavez .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJP6o_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of Krystal Walton

DEVIN WALTON

Devin Walton is a high school freshman in South Torrance, California where he loves studying biology and wants to one day become a veterinarian. Navigating school as a student with a learning disability, he gets distracted easily and feels that his teachers and peers don’t fully understand him. “They don’t get it,” he said. The teenager is looking forward to speaking out about his experiences to spread awareness about the supports that can help students with disabilities thrive. Having recently moved from a mostly Black and Hispanic high school with scarce resources to a better equipped majority-white and Asian campus a few miles away, Devin is also attuned to educational inequities. After school, he runs the 100m and 200m sprints for his track team, enjoys the online game Roblox and takes care of his dog, Oliver, and bearded dragon, Saurian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnTFE_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of Samantha Farrow

SAMANTHA FARROW

Samantha Farrow, 16, lives in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood. In January, she helped organize a student walkout for COVID safety in New York City schools that mobilized thousands of youth across the city. On the Student Council, she’s looking forward to speaking out for pandemic safety in classrooms and sharing her perspective on how schools can better respond to students’ needs. “A lot of the time [student voices] are pushed to the side or patronized like, ‘That’s so cute.’ … No, we actually have valuable things to say,” said Samantha. Outside the classroom, she performs in her school’s theater group — its most recent production was the musical comedy Something Rotten! — and enjoys listening to K-pop groups like mega-stars BTS .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVjRa_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of Sydnee Floyd

SYDNEE FLOYD

Sydnee Floyd is a high school senior in Franklin, Tennessee. After moving from a small town in Kentucky to the greater Nashville area in middle school and experiencing what she described as the “culture shock” of a larger city, including meeting people without permanent housing, she launched the nonprofit Jumbled Dreams to help those in need. But when the pandemic hit, the high schooler, who usually likes to keep busy, “felt really alone and really isolated,” she said. “I can’t just sit here all day, that’s just not me. And I fell into a really deep depression.” So Sydnee launched an anti-bullying and mental health awareness podcast to destigmatize those experiences. “I didn’t want other people to feel like they are alone in this fight,” she said. Outside school and volunteer work, the teen enjoys photography and plans to pursue a career in emergency medicine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lCOE_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of Mia Miron

MIA MIRON

Mia Miron is a 13-year-old from Pomona, California who loves taking care of plants and watching Korean dramas. Her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico before she was born and mostly speak Spanish, so the teen helps out with her family’s business selling baked goods by responding to Instagram orders in English. Her English proficiency has reached the point where she can transition out of her English Language Learner courses next year, but “it’s been a long journey,” she said. In addition to raising awareness about the challenges faced by multilingual learners, she also plans to speak out against cyberbullying over social media, which she said has become rampant. “It’s kind of breaking people at school,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09273Q_0fCNZCeG00
Courtesy of Maxwell Surprenant

MAXWELL SURPRENANT

Max Surprenant is a high school senior in Needham, Massachusetts. Having engaged in service work since he was a young boy, he believes giving back can be a way to help combat mental health challenges. Depression and anxiety often “come from a feeling of being powerless … and I think service is a really empowering tool,” he said. His volunteer organization Catching Joy is organizing its 98th event since COVID-19 struck, including delivering “blessing bags” complete with food, hygiene products and a hand-cut paper heart to those in need. When he’s not engaged in community service, you can find Max writing, which he plans to study next year at Harvard University, reading Russian literature or holding it down behind home plate as the catcher on his high school baseball team.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
Essence

Homeschooling Continues To Surge In Black Households Despite In-Class Return

The Hechinger Report found, during the pandemic, “the largest growth in home schooling was among Black families, with a fivefold increase.”. Over the course of the global COVID-19 pandemic, homeschooling numbers began to surge in the U.S. “Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves,” The Associated Press reports.
EDUCATION
The 74

Exclusive: Large Districts Losing Students; Boom Towns, Virtual Schools Growing

The fallout from lost students is likely to lead to major layoffs and closures if districts don’t recover by 2024, when federal relief funds dry up. After that? “Armageddon,” one superintendent said. A year after the nation’s schools experienced a historic decline in enrollment, new data shows that many urban districts are still losing students, […]
OAKLAND, CA
The 74

DeSantis Approves Boost to Parental Input on School Library Books; Critics Fear Bans

The DeSantis administration has been working to increase parental control over their children’s education on the premise of “parental rights” spanning school choice options, COVID vaccine requirements, mask mandates, and more. On Friday, DeSantis signed legislation (HB 1467) to allow parents greater opportunity to review, and potentially object to, school library books that they find […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, TN
State
Michigan State
Local
Tennessee Education
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
City
Brooklyn, MI
State
Massachusetts State
City
Charlotte, MI
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Michigan Education
City
Oregon Township, MI
City
Nashville, MI
State
Oregon State
City
Portland, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Portland, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Voice#Student Council#Homeless Youth#Education Equity#Ap#Lgbtq#Hbo
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
Salon

Cancel culture strikes again: Lee, Cruz want to punish Yale students for protesting Christian group

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Since its formation 29 years ago in 1993, the far-right Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has consistently fought against gay rights — often equating anti-gay discrimination with religious freedom. When Kristen Waggoner, legal counsel for ADF, spoke at Yale University on March 10, about 120 students protested her appearance. And in Utah, two well-known Republicans — Sen. Mike Lee and State Attorney General Sean Reyes — have added their names to a letter demanding punishment for Yale students who protested the March 10 event.
POLITICS
The 74

Use ESSER Funds to Stop Suspensions, Expulsions & Arrests at School

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for teenagers.  The U.S. surgeon general and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently declared a nationwide adolescent mental health crisis, as did the president of the United States. Academic achievement tests show wholesale learning loss. School attendance has plummeted. And these difficulties are being felt most among students […]
EDUCATION
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy