Washington County, IL

Body Found in Burned Vehicle in Washington County Identified

By admin
wish989.com
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE – Authorities have identified the body found Wednesday in a burned vehicle in Radom as a 75-year-old Mt. Vernon woman. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at...

wish989.com

WECT

UPDATE: WPD identifies body found near marina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department identified the body found in the Cape Fear River as 64-year-old Edna Faye Davis of Wilmington. Per the WPD: “Foul play is not suspected. An official cause of death will not be known until autopsy results are received.”. Police began investigating...
WILMINGTON, NC
L'Observateur

Body found in burn pile

The body was discovered around 3:30 p.m. following a report of a grass fire. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, according to Rodrigue. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available, she said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
