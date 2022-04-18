ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes unhurt after car crash - sources

By Rob Dawson
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBruno Fernandes is expected to be available for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool despite being involved in a car crash on Monday, sources have told ESPN. Fernandes is scheduled to train as normal after being...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Daily Mail

Paul Merson labels Cristiano Ronaldo 'a bad signing' for Manchester United because he is failing to lead them back into the Champions League... and says they don't have a '1% chance' of beating Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has had his say on whether he believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been a success. Ronaldo, 37, made the move back to Old Trafford last summer after the club payed Juventus €15million (£12.9m) for his services. The talismanic Portugal captain netted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Espn#German#Arsenal#Chelsea
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United’s injury record ‘needs to be taken care of for the future’

Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United’s injury record is “an issue that needs to be taken care of for the future” as the interim manager heads to high-flying Liverpool without five key players.Tuesday’s Anfield encounter sees Jurgen Klopp’s men attempt to continue their Premier League title push as the Red Devils look to inject further life into their top-four tilt.United head into the match fresh from Saturday’s unconvincing 3-2 win against rock-bottom Norwich, where they were without Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani through injury.The quintet will be absent again at Anfield and Rangnick says injuries are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick leads Man United to rollercoaster win over Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th club career hat trick, which including a stunning late free kick earned Manchester United a 3-2 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday which just about kept their top-four hopes alive. On Friday, United fans staged a protest against the ownership outside the clubs Carrington...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Rangnick on Fernandes, top-four race and Klopp

Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before Manchester United travel to Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday. Rangnick said Bruno Fernandes will be "OK for tomorrow", after the attacking midfielder had a car crash on the way to training on Monday. He said no players who were injured for Saturday's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy