Chilean Zoo Hosts an Easter Egg Hunt for Its Animals To Celebrate Easter

Officials in India’s eastern state of West Bengal were stunned to find a group of kangaroos hopping about, an animal largely native to Australia.On Friday, they reportedly found three kangaroos in the forests bordering the state’s Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, and on the following day, they found the carcass of another kangaroo nearby.The rescued kangaroos had serious injuries and have been sent to the state’s Bengal Safari Park for further treatment.A forest official said an investigation has been initiated to find how the marsupials got there. “They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of...

