ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Is Your Relationship Ready for the Next Level?

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinking about the future of your relationship...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Relationship expert reveals why you should never view Instagram Story of someone you just started dating

A dating expert has revealed why it’s a bad idea to view the Instagram Stories of someone you’re romantically interested in.Lisa, @somymomsatherapist, is a family, marriage and trauma therapist who often shares videos on TikTok regarding topics like relationships, friendships, and mental health.In a recent clip, Lisa explained why it is “psychologically” important to avoid looking at a potential partner’s story on Instagram if you’re interested in them. According to the LMFT, by looking at someone’s stories during the “beginning stages” of dating, it may lead to “overthinking” about what they are doing with other people.“In the beginning stages, when...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Fordham Observer

Let’s Talk About Doubt in Relationships

POV: You’re in a healthy, happy relationship, but you don’t feel comfortable announcing to all of social media that you’ve found your forever soulmate. As someone who spends a fair amount of time on TikTok, I have seen too many videos of people showing off their relationships. What started as cute couple videos that gave me hope of one day finding a happy queer relationship for myself quickly turned into constant comparison and competition.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communication#Buzz60
psychologytoday.com

The Long Tail of COVID-19 for Our Romantic Relationships

Most people thought the pandemic would drive couples apart. But the opposite happened. It made relationships stronger. As we return to normal, relationships are sadly returning to their prepandemic levels. We need to leverage the positive effects of the pandemic on relationships and create new habits by dedicating more time...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
John M. Dabbs

Manage Your Time in the Office - Are You Prepared?

It is only 10:00 AM and you’re already bored. You have had three cups of coffee this morning, fighting the urge to have a fourth. It will become obvious and your boss will realize you are wasting precious company time. Sound familiar? Never fear, with this tried and true list of tips on “how to look busy at work."
Motherly

Finding balance as a new mom

There are countless milestones from the early days of parenthood that I will forever cherish. There are the big ones, of course: when my tiny baby was placed in my arms for the first time, when we brought him home from the hospital, when we introduced. him to grandparents and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

Taking Space in a Relationship: How It Can Help and What to Do

Taking a break can actually be a good thing in a relationship. It all depends on how you use that time apart. In 1997, the line “we were on a break” became famous almost overnight from the hit sitcom “Friends” — and it’s still a very popular meme today. But as a result of this popular TV show, many people may think that relationship breaks either don’t work or are just a precursor to a more permanent breakup.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Who Can You Safely Trust with Your Secrets?

Feeling the need to divulge a secret can become a tough balancing act as you try to figure out who you can trust. New research on secret-keeping shows which types of behaviors are most likely to be leaked, even by those loyal to the secret-keeper. Rather than engage in behavior...
DATA PRIVACY
Sachin

Opinion: Relationships are ruined when you expect your partners to be perfect.

"Relationships take work and commitment. If you're expecting to be perfect in the relationship that you are in, it will only bring frustration instead of happiness." We often have this idea that our partner needs to be perfect, and that is what makes them so special. What we don't realize is that this expectation will lead to a lot of resentment and unhappiness in the relationship. We want them to be perfect, but they are human beings and need human imperfections just as much as any other person.
InsideHook

Can “Aging Clocks” Accurately Predict How Long You’re Going to Live?

It’s common for us to sigh in disbelief when someone dies at what we perceive as a premature age. We say, “57? Oh, man. He was so young. That’s really sad.”. But that line of thinking presupposes that one’s chronological age is the ultimate indicator of one’s longevity. In reality, birth date might not matter nearly as much as your behaviors — how you work, how you eat, how you sleep. One’s lifestyle produces the more accurate biological age. The late 57-year-old might have had the epigenetic markers of a 75-year-old.
SCIENCE
Black Enterprise

The Order Project Brings Order to Chaotic Lives

Lauren Hill, Tneisha Brown, and Varatip “V” Johnson started The Order Project (TOP) to get their spaces in order, become more organized, and have some sanity in their life. The three friends are wives, mothers, and career women who focus on organizing spaces that are beautiful and “Pinterest-perfect” and actually make lifves easier!
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Apartment Therapy

8 Things You’ll Want to Prepare For If You’re Moving with a Dog

Moving is stressful for everyone, even when you have a checklist, and that includes dogs. When you’re preparing for a move, it’s important to prioritize your dog’s comfort and safety before, during, and after this life change — whether you’re moving to a new neighborhood or a new state. With some planning, you can minimize your dog’s stress and help them adjust to your new home.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy