Texas State

Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection

 1 day ago
Infowars Bankruptcy FILE - Alex Jones speaks to reporters in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Texas as its founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website's founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.

In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

The plaintiffs in that case have said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones' followers because of the hoax conspiracy that Jones promoted. Jones has since conceded the shooting did happen. The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones.

Another newly filed lawsuit accuses Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets, but an attorney for Jones has called that allegation "ridiculous."

The Independent

Alex Jones v Sandy Hook: Why the false flag conspiracist is now dodging court

Hours after 26 people were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Alex Jones began spouting false claims that the massacre wasn’t real. Nearly 10 years later, the far-right conspiracy theorist’s inflammatory comments have continued to haunt him as families of the shooting victims - 20 of which were young children - seek to hold him accountable in court. The most recent developments came this week, when he failed to appear twice for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the families. Mr Jones had sought to delay the deposition, citing doctors who said he was...
Law & Crime

Alex Jones, Who Said Sandy Hook Massacre Was a Hoax, Claims that Appearing for Deposition Would Cause Him ‘Significant Stress’

Alex Jones, the bombastic radio and online host who has already begun to face the legal consequences of insisting that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, says that he shouldn’t be held in contempt for failing—again and again—to appear for a deposition, citing unspecified medical concerns and saying it would cause him “significant stress.”
The Independent

Alex Jones’ bid to delay Sandy Hook deposition is denied after he said he was ‘too sick’ and then hosted show

A judge has denied right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ attempt to delay his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre after he appeared on his show while claiming to be too sick to appear in court.Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis on Tuesday ordered that the deposition go ahead as planned at 9am local time in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, suggesting that Mr Jones’ legal team “unknowingly misled” the court with its attempts to postpone it over his mystery illness.Kevin Smith, an attorney for the Infowars host, filed a motion on Monday claiming that...
Stamford Advocate

In Sandy Hook case, judge denies Alex Jones’ medical excuse to delay deposition

A Superior Court judge ordered the deposition of Alex Jones to proceed as scheduled in a defamation case filed by families of children killed in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School after attorneys representing the embattled extremist pundit filed a motion to excuse his absence based on unnamed “medical conditions,” even as he continues to produce his show.
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
Connecticut Public

Alex Jones again absent from deposition in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit

Thursday morning, Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones once again failed to appear at a deposition for a lawsuit filed against him four years ago in Connecticut. Families of victims killed in the December 2012 Newtown school shooting sued him in 2018 for defamation — Jones once said of the tragedy that everything about it was “fake.” Attorneys for the plaintiffs showed up at the location of the scheduled deposition Thursday and were told Jones wasn’t coming.
MarketRealist

Alex Jones Files Chapter 11 — But Is He Really Broke?

Next year, a jury will decide how much Alex Jones must pay in damages to Sandy Hook families for defamation. But in light of three companies the conspiracy theorist owns filing bankruptcy, it seems less likely than ever that the survivors and victim families will ever see a dime. The...
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
KVIA

Sandy Hook families seek Alex Jones arrest after 2nd no-show

Relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are asking a Connecticut judge to order the arrest of Infowars host Alex Jones for missing a court-ordered deposition this week. The request on Friday comes as part of their lawsuit against Jones for calling the 2012 massacre that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax. Jones failed to show at a deposition Wednesday and Thursday in his hometown of Austin, Texas. He cited a health problem including vertigo that he says turned out to be a sinus infection. A judge did not immediately rule on the arrest request. Jones called attempts to have him arrested “absolutely preposterous” on his web show Friday.
KTSA

Alex Jones fails to show up for deposition

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Infowars host Alex Jones has failed to show up for a deposition in a lawsuit filed by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones missed the deposition in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, with his lawyers citing an appointment for undisclosed medical...
Law & Crime

Three Companies Affiliated with Alex Jones, Including InfoWars, File for Bankruptcy Under Mounting Pressure from Sandy Hook Defamation Lawsuits

Three companies associated with InfoWars host Alex Jones have filed for bankruptcy amid multiple defamation lawsuits that have resulted in hundreds of thousands in fines against the man who falsely called the 2012 school massacre at Sandy Hook a “hoax.”. According to court filings, the companies—InfoWars, IWHealth, and Prison...
i95 ROCK

What Is Up with Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones?

If you haven't heard, the courts have about had it with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Not one, but two days in a row, Jones was a no-show at a deposition hearing in Austin, Texas, part of a Connecticut lawsuit filed by the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. According to an article in the Daily Beast, Jones obtained a note from his doctor saying he had possible severe medical issues and should not appear in court.
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
Reuters

NY Times fires back at defamation plaintiff with anti-SLAPP lawsuit

April 15 (Reuters) - The New York Times sued an anti-immigration author for the cost of defending itself against defamation in the first lawsuit of its kind under New York's recently expanded "anti-SLAPP" law to protect critical speech. The company is seeking unspecified fees spent fending off a 2020 lawsuit...
