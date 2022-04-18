ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Monday, April 18th, 2022

kzimksim.com
 1 day ago

Duval County, FL — Law enforcement authorities in Florida have arrested a woman they say helped more than 100 people acquire fake drivers licenses and identification cards. Afsaneh Baghai-Amri was arrested on 175 counts of Unlawful...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duval County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Identification Cards#Drivers Licenses#Dl Id Cards#Bcii#Wjxt Tv#Wfox Tv#Afghan#Fox News Digital
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Boy Dies on Amusement Ride at ICON Park in Florida

11:16 AM PT -- The victim has been identified as Tyre Sampson, who was visiting the park from Missouri. There was a horrendous accident at a Florida amusement park that left a child dead, and sadly it's yet another case of the fact ... these rides are not risk-free. A...
ORLANDO, FL
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

California girl missing since July found during Nevada traffic stop, stepfather arrested

A California teenager who vanished last summer was found over the weekend and her stepfather has been arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, was found Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada, Richard Griffin, chief of the Crescent City Police Department in Northern California said in a statement. Whisenant's stepfather, Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa, had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody, he said.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
WTKR News 3

Program pairs veterans with shelter dogs to tackle PTSD

The Florida Atlantic University Veteran Canine Rescue Mission program matches student veterans and alumni veterans with dogs from the Humane Society of Broward County, which will be trained by Happy With Dogs either for service, emotional support or companionship.
PETS
The Independent

Florida widow begs for information after Microsoft manager husband shot dead: ‘I still have hope’

A Florida widow is asking the public for information after her husband, a Microsoft manager, was shot dead. Jared Bridegan, 33, was killed in February when he was ambushed and shot in the couple’s North Florida suburb. Now Kirsten Bridegan, 30, is looking for answers after her husband’s death which happened within sight of their two-year-old daughter. Mr Bridegan was killed when he exited the family’s car to move a tire from the roadway on 16 February in the Sanctuary area of Jacksonville Beach. The father had the couple’s two-year-old girl Bexley in the car at the time. Having just...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy