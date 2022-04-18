Reimagine the Concept of Connection in Your Hybrid Workplace

KENT, Wash. — Amazon was fined $60,000 for "knowingly putting workers at risk of injury" at a Kent fulfillment center, according to the Washington Department of Labor & Industries. L&I ergonomists found that workers were required to perform repetitive, physical work like twisting, lifting, and carrying at "such a...
Workplaces have come a long way in a short period from a traditional office setting to a flexible hybrid setting that supports a diverse workforce. An Accenture research report has revealed that 63 percent of high-growth companies have already adopted a ‘productivity anywhere’ model.
New workplace strategies continue to emerge as the traditional office transforms itself into the "ecosystem of workplace options" to support diverse ways of working. Peter Miscovich, consulting managing director at JLL and co-author of The Workplace You Need Now: Shaping Spaces for the Future of Work, writes that today's companies are staying competitive by designing these innovative ecosystems to meet the expectations of today's demanding talent.
Whether you’re in an office or remote, getting and keeping your co-workers’ attention in meetings is one of the biggest challenges out there. But what if your presentations looked like Instagram stories? Introducing Tome, a new presentation tool. It launched today, announcing $32 million in funding from Greylock and Coatue.
Although we may be nearing the end of COVID protocols and restrictions, the impact of the pandemic on our workforce will be long lasting. To move forward, we must first acknowledge that we have witnessed an unprecedented shift in power. Employees now hold the power, and employers must adjust to...
As leaders, we can get caught up in the daily stressors and problems that come with being in charge. The impact of having a continuous loop of stressors can feel untenable and overwhelming, especially if you don't have a framework to help you effectively deal with the ongoing demands. To better understand how leaders can shift their thinking to lead with ease and create a healthier and thriving organization, I spoke to my friend Susie Moore.
As new chiefs and chairs start to take on their new jobs during this dynamic era, it’s clear that the role of the chief has changed dramatically over time. Decades ago, chiefs were usually responsible for small departments, overseeing the research, clinical and educational mission of an academic medical center. Now, they often lead large clinical enterprises that expand to an entire healthcare network. Much has been written about the increasing need for management experience to ensure success in these important roles, and that urgency has increased as new clinical imperatives continue to expand.
Innovation seldom thrives where imitation resides, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the hospitality sector. Ideally, innovation might begin as a brainchild, but with creativity, one can consistently reap exceptional results. To succeed, you must develop a fresh, new product that will have consumers clamoring for more. No...
For many people in the biopharma and biotech industry, the thought of career networking makes them uneasy. Some dismiss it as a superficial practice better suited to the corporate world. Others simply feel they’re too antisocial and awkward to be out shaking hands and looking for new jobs. There’s...
Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Our food system is incredibly complex. Consumers are confused by competing claims. As a result, people are getting sicker, the planet warmer and the diversity of ingredients narrower. As a chef, I have always led with flavor and reliability—meeting diners where they are at, then nudging them a bit further. I have also struggled to explain the lengths we go to source regenerative ingredients and how they align with shared values in a concise way.
Lauren Hill, Tneisha Brown, and Varatip “V” Johnson started The Order Project (TOP) to get their spaces in order, become more organized, and have some sanity in their life. The three friends are wives, mothers, and career women who focus on organizing spaces that are beautiful and “Pinterest-perfect” and actually make lifves easier!
It's no secret that the Great Resignation has significantly impacted the workforce as we knew it. People are not only quitting their jobs, but many are leaving traditional roles in order to become their own bosses. If you're one of the many people who have considered leaving your 9-to-5 to start a business of your own, congratulations -- you're in for quite a journey.
Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Reinvention is born from disruption. And there’s been no bigger disruption than the pandemic. It has forced us to reflect on what really matters to us and has altered how we live, learn, work and play. While the 2020s started with the promise of innovation and change, much like its century-old predecessor the Roaring Twenties, instead we were served challenges that have made the past few years some of the most daunting we’ve faced in generations.
One of my favorite decluttering strategies that I’ve written about — and I’ve written about a few — is a process called “quieting” a space, which I learned about from Myquillyn Smith on The Nester. The concept involves taking every single item out of a room and then, slowly, replacing only what you really want, miss, or need.
In a typical relationship, dealing with many tiny relationship issues is inevitable. You ignore many minor problems, while others affect you or the relationship. One of these little but vital issues is gatekeeping. What is gatekeeping in relationships, and how does it affect your partnership or friendship?. What is gatekeeping...
