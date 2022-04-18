Reimagine the Concept of Connection in Your Hybrid Workplace

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Reinvention is born from disruption. And there’s been no bigger disruption than the pandemic. It has forced us to reflect on what really matters to us and has altered how we live, learn, work and play. While the 2020s started with the promise of innovation and change, much like its century-old predecessor the Roaring Twenties, instead we were served challenges that have made the past few years some of the most daunting we’ve faced in generations.

