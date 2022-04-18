ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Riots erupt in Sweden over rallies by an anti-Islam group

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police said they fired warning shots during a riot in an eastern city to disperse protesters angry about demonstrations over the past several days by a Danish anti-Islam group in Sweden. Three people were slightly injured during the clashes. A crowd of about 150...

