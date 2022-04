Editor’s note: This article is about the national average and does not take into account the reinstatement of Maryland’s gas tax, which occurred on Sunday. NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the fourth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 3.8 cents from a week ago to $4.06 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 … Continue reading "Gas prices fall for fourth straight week as oil prices begin to rise" The post Gas prices fall for fourth straight week as oil prices begin to rise appeared first on Nottingham MD.

NOTTINGHAM, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO