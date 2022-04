The best way to some up the El Paso Chihuahuas season after the first two weeks is that they win and lose in bunches. Since Major League Baseball instituted six game series for Triple-A last year, the Chihuahuas have split a few series. However, they had not done so by winning their first three games and then losing their next three games. That feat has now been accomplished twice in their first pair of series.

EL PASO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO