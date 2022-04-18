ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke basketball recruiting: 5-star will soon visit Blue Devils, Tar Heels

By Matt Giles
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother UNC-Duke basketball recruiting battle could be brewing. Per a recent article from Zagsblog recruiting insider Jacob Polacheck, Hillcrest (Ariz.) sophomore small forward Jason Asemota will soon make his way to Tobacco Road for unofficial visits to the UNC and Duke basketball programs. Polacheck did not specify exact dates but noted...

