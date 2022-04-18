ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Has Worst Opening In ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

By Matt Singer
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

All along, Warner Bros. has said the plan for the Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them franchise is a five movie saga. This week’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third chapter of that grand scheme, following the original film and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But...

krna.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
MOVIES
The Independent

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright reveals she has married her boyfriend Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright has confirmed she has married her boyfriend, Andrew Lococo. The Harry Potter star, who played Ginny Weasley in the hit film franchise, shared a post on Instagram on Sunday of the couple displaying their wedding rings together over a shimmering swimming pool, with the caption: “Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright)Pictures shared to wedding photographer Kacie Tomita’s Instagram page show a selection...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Slytherin For Life Tom Felton Is Getting Involved In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

The next major entry in the Wizarding World is very nearly here. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to open on April 15. And while the movie takes place decades before the Harry Potter films, Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, is going to be a big part of the new film’s release, as he’ll be hosting the premiere and interviewing the cast.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Rupert Grint was offered so many sidekick roles after Harry Potter that he almost gave up acting to sell ice cream

Rupert Grint has revealed that he nearly gave up on acting after the Harry Potter movies wrapped. His alternative career path? Selling ice cream. "I definitely did think, 'Is it too late to pick something else?'" Grint said in a recent interview with The New York Times. The actor reportedly bought a pink and white ice cream van, which he drove back to his family home on the last day of shooting Harry Potter and thought he could "make a go of".
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantastic Beasts#Potters#Marvel#The Fast Furious
IndieWire

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Gay Dialogue Involving Dumbledore’s Romantic Past Cut in China

Click here to read the full article. A reference to a gay relationship between Dumbledore (Jude Law) and close childhood friend-turned-lover Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) has been cut from the Chinese release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Variety confirmed the edits with Warner Bros., the distributor behind the film, who stands by the minor edits, which involved cutting six seconds of dialogue. Warner Bros. accepted the request from China to remove the dialogue, which included the lines “because I was in with love with you,” spoken by Dumbledore, as well as “the summer Gellert [Mikkelsen] and I fell in love.”...
MOVIES
Collider

How the 'Harry Potter' Movies Failed Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), best friend to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), is of vital importance to the story… at least, he is in the Harry Potter books. In the books, Ron finds himself on a hero’s journey of his own as he helps his best friend take down the most powerful wizard of all time, but the movies substantially fail when it comes to Ron — and the entire Weasley family for that matter, but it is most notable with Ron, the character closest to Harry. While never failing to show Harry’s brilliance as a wizard or Hermione’s wisdom far beyond her years, the movies consistently refuse to show Ron for who he is and the qualities that made his friendship with Harry so special, which later came at the cost of Hermione and Ron’s romantic relationship because Ron had become a person quite different from who he was in the books.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Conjuring Franchise-Low Opening Weekend

Click here to read the full article. While the domestic box office is showing signs of life after an age of COVID lockdowns, it seems that not every film franchise is being buoyed by a return of theatergoers. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Warner Bros.’ latest entry in its prequel series to the “Harry Potter” franchise, is off to a somewhat rocky start, projected to land a record low debut for a Wizarding World film. The third “Fantastic Beasts” earned $20.1 million on Friday and Thursday night previews from 4,753 North American locations, which marks the lowest opening day figure...
MOVIES
KXAN

Best Harry Potter shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shower curtains provide a dramatic backdrop for any bathroom’s design. As the largest piece of decor in the room, they draw your eye and set the tone for the day. If you want to create a magical space without much effort, a Harry Potter shower curtain can transport everyone in your home to an otherworldly location.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Removes ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Dialogue About Gay Relationship for China

Warner Bros. confirmed it has removed some dialogue from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to appease the Chinese government. The studio has taken out clear references to Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) romantic past.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Opens to $10M Amid Mass Cinema ShutdownsBox Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Booms With $72M Bow, 'Ambulance' DOA'Navalny' Director Talks Shooting Harrowing Russian Dissident Doc: "We Were Catching Something Remarkable and Historic" The lines “I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love” officially make it canon for...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Harry Potter Has Rarely Been As Magic As It Was On PS1

The Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone PlayStation 1 game. It surprises me how often I think about it. I don't know much about Harry Potter. I don't especially like Harry Potter. But that game, even though it's now 21 years old and, if you check on Wikipedia, received pretty lukewarm reviews when it was released, somehow it still lives on in my head. "What are you writing about?" asks my wife, who never, ever plays video games. "There was this Harry Potter game for the PS1..." "Oh!" she interrupts. "I LOVED that game!" Clearly, this game has something about it. There is something about this game, if you'll pardon the pun, that is truly magical.
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

Is ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Be Streaming?

Warner Bros. is still squeezing money out of the Harry Potter franchise with Fantastic Beasts 3, aka Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The third installment of this prequel film series follows the story of a young Albus Dumbledore, and his boyfriend-turned-enemy Gellert Grindelwald. Directed by David Yates, the cast includes Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, and Katherine Waterston also star.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Bay News 9

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' opens with $43 million

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” opened atop the box office this weekend, grossing $43 million at North American theaters, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The latest installment in the Harry Potter franchise beat out last weekend’s top-grossing film, “Sonic the Hedgehog...
MOVIES
The Independent

Harry Potter fans complain about major plot hole in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise have spotted a major plot hole in the latest spin-off, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.The film, set years before the events of the Harry Potter film series, features a number of characters introduced in the books, including Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).However, some viewers were left scratching their heads as they were confronted with a younger version of Professor McGonagall, played in the original film series by Maggie Smith.In The Secrets of Dumbledore, McGonagall is played by 39-year-old Irish actor Fiona Glascott.The film is set in the 1930s,...
MOVIES
94.1 KRNA

‘The Batman’ Is Now on Streaming

Riddle me this: What 2022 blockbuster is still in theaters but just debuted on streaming?. Yes, exactly 45 days after it premiered in theaters, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is now available on streaming. If you missed it at the multiplex, or you’ve just been waiting to be able to watch it without putting on pants, today is your day. You can watch The Batman right now on HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
thedailytexan.com

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ brings nostalgia to Potterheads, disappoints with slow pacing, spotty CGI

The latest installment to the Wizarding World: “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” apparates onto Muggles’ screens worldwide April 15. Based on a fictional textbook from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” franchise, the third movie in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” series follows Albus Dumbledore’s (Jude Law) team of wizards and Muggle Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) as they attempt to stop Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) from rising to power. Because of Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s blood oath, which bars them from harming one another, Dumbledore tasks Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead the team.
MOVIES
94.1 KRNA

How Gilbert Gottfried Thrived During ‘SNL”s Worst Season

Gilbert Gottfried’s tenure on Saturday Night Live might be a brief and oft-forgotten footnote in the venerable sketch comedy show’s history. But, as befits a singular performer like Gottfried, that footnote packs a wallop. Gottfried, who died unexpectedly at age 67 on April 12 from complications related to...
TV & VIDEOS
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy