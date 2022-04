KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol spent much of Monday unpacking their things, after moving into a new district headquarters. They celebrated moving to the new building off Strawberry Plains Pike with a grand opening and a ribbon-cutting event. The new building replaces an old building off Kingston Pike and offers enough space for more than one division, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO