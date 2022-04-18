ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Poll: Could this iPadOS Pro concept be the solution to the iPad’s limitations?

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us have argued that iPadOS needs a major rethink to utilize the full potential of the iPad hardware – and an iPadOS Pro concept is being suggested as a potential solution. Designing the optimum operating system for the iPad is a huge challenge for Apple, because...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Is it safe to leave your Apple Watch charging overnight?

Topping up your Apple Watch's battery after hours is a common practice, but is it harmful?. For Apple Watch owners, daily charging of the device is a given. While Apple aims for 18 hours of battery life per charge, the watch will likely spend a portion of the day on its charging cradle. But if you don’t have the time during the day to babysit your Apple Watch, can you charge it overnight? Is this safe? We answer all these specific questions concerning overnight Apple Watch charging below.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air#Smart Keyboard Folio#Ipad Mini#Split View And
CNET

6 Things to Do if You Want Your iPad to Last Longer

Your iPad has a finite lifespan. After a few years, you'll likely notice deteriorated performance, illustrated by crashed apps, unresponsive buttons, low storage and poor battery life. Unfortunately, no matter what you do, your iPad will eventually submit to time, but there are several ways to improve and maximize your tablet's lifespan and spare you from purchasing another one so soon.
ELECTRONICS
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Asus Chromebook is only $99 at Best Buy today

You’ll be able to purchase a new laptop for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of retailers’ laptop deals, but if your budget’s really tight, you might want to consider going for Chromebook deals instead. These machines are generally less expensive compared to traditional laptops, and with Best Buy’s offer for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, you can get one for the very low price of just $99, after a $120 discount to its original price of $219.
COMPUTERS
idropnews.com

7 New iPhone Features You Probably Missed in iOS 15.4+

There’s little doubt that using Face ID with a mask is the marquee feature in Apple’s latest iOS 15.4 release. However, there are also quite a few interesting little things buried under the hood, beyond just the other big things like new emoji and Universal Control for the iPad and Mac.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 7 is cheaper than ever at Walmart and on Amazon

It’s a day of Apple Watch deals. At Walmart and on Amazon, you can get a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple’s latest smartwatch that has a bigger screen than prior generations, along with fast charging. Each retailer has a limited selection of color options available in both the 41mm and 45mm sizing with GPS onboard. Normally $399, you can snag the blue, green, or red variants (with matching case and band colors) for $329 — the best price ever.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

More PCs are running Windows XP than Windows 11

Even though Microsoft is heavily promoting its latest Windows 11 platform, adoption of the operating system has largely hit a roadblock. The latest market research suggests that Windows 11 is running on just 1.44% of all PCs on the market today, placing the latest OS behind older, legacy platforms like Windows XP and Windows 7.
COMPUTERS
idropnews.com

Apple Watch to Finally Steal Battery-Saving Low Power Mode from iPhone

The Apple Watch could become even more power-efficient when watchOS 9 arrives later this year, thanks to a new Low Power mode that Apple is reportedly working on. Eking long life out of small batteries has long been a challenge for mobile devices, but it’s an even more serious problem for the Apple Watch. While charging a mobile phone regularly is simply a way of life, some folks still can’t wrap their head around the idea of a watch that needs to hit a charger every night.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

iPhone 14 Pro leak: Look no notch!

Sketches of the new iPhone 14 Pro have been shared by a leaker on Chinese social media site Weibo, which has come to our attention via TechRadar. Assuming the leak is to be believed, it tells us that, compared to the iPhone 13, the new phone will be taller, thicker but less wide, but only by up to millimetres so it won’t give the phone a new look per se. Much more interestingly – sorry die-hard Apple fans – the sketches show two punch-holes in the screen to house the front camera and Face ID array, placed where we would have expected to see the notch seen on all earlier Apple smartphones.
CELL PHONES
GamesRadar+

How to use Steam on a tablet

The Steam Link app allows users to use Steam on a tablet or phone by streaming their library direct to their device. That means you can keep playing on the small screen by simply mirroring your PC and connecting a controller. To use Steam on a tablet you'll need to...
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

The weekend’s best deals: New Apple iPad Air, tons of PC games, and more

It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes an early discount on Apple's newest iPad Air, the 64GB version of which is down to $570 at Amazon. That's just a $30 discount, but it's notable given that the tablet only began shipping last week. The one caveat is that Amazon is showing shipping delays as of this writing; if you need to have the device within the next couple of weeks, you may still be better off paying full price at Apple. But if you were planning on picking up the tablet anyway and are willing to wait, it's a nice little savings.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy