After earning a series win over the Yankees, the 3-6 Baltimore Orioles hope to get a winning streak going as they take on the 5-5 Oakland Athletics tonight at 9:40 PM EST. Spenser Watkins gets the call for Baltimore. He'll be an opener of sorts as he won't pitch long into the game before turning it over to the Orioles bullpen. Watkins gave up four runs (one earned) in three innings against the Brewers in his first start of the year but was dreadful in 2021, amassing an 8.07 ERA over 54.2 innings.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO