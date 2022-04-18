ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Man shot in chest, Omaha Police investigating

WOWT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWoman charged with DUI after crash in Fremont County, Iowa. Deputies say speed and alcohol were factors in the...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Man dies after being shot at Omaha gas station

An Iowa amusement park ride that an 11-year-old boy died on will remain closed. One of Omaha's oldest theatres is closing its doors for good. Only on 6: Medical cannabis petition drive needs donors. Updated: 2 hours ago. Efforts to put medical marijuana on the November ballot are in jeopardy.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WOWT

15-year-old injured in Omaha neighborhood shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old Friday. Officers arrived near North 42nd Street at 3:37 p.m. and found a 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening injury. They describe the suspect car as a black or smokey gray sedan with tinted windows and no plates.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WOWT

UPDATE: Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. LPD said the crash was caused after a southbound vehicle ran a red light and struck two other vehicles. One of the two struck vehicles was then propelled into a brick retaining wall and a fence.
LINCOLN, NE
The Independent

Man convicted of killing Lincoln, Nebraska, police officer

A young man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of a Lincoln police investigator who was among officers serving an arrest warrant in a homicide case.A jury returned guilty verdicts Monday on the murder count as well as assault, escape and several weapons counts against 19-year-old Felipe Vazquez, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. He faces a mandatory prison term of life, plus 194 years, when he’s sentenced May 25 for the death of investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera.Herrera was a 23-year-veteran of the Lincoln police department and was among several officers who went to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWT

Greene victim upset over report

The FBI warns of an increase in sextortion schemes targeting young boys. The war in Ukraine has caused another kind of heartless enemy to emerge and the victims could be right here in Nebraska and Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. An administrator at the Nebraska Department of Corrections was arrested...
GREENE, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General is seeking disciplinary action against an Omaha psychiatrist. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health, the state of Nebraska claims Omaha psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Wigington developed relationships with two patients under his care. The Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
KTAR.com

Police: Body of man shot to death found in Phoenix alley

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said they found the body of a man who had been shot to death in an alley early Sunday. Enrique Perales Hernandez, 31, was discovered behind a business near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. He was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Medical personnel...
PHOENIX, AZ
WOWT

Fight in Omaha parking lot ends with three men stabbed

An Iowa amusement park ride that an 11-year-old boy died on will remain closed. One of Omaha's oldest theatres is closing its doors for good. Only on 6: Medical cannabis petition drive needs donors. Updated: 3 hours ago. Efforts to put medical marijuana on the November ballot are in jeopardy.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man faces robbery, carjacking thefts

A heated he said she said. The words are between Republican candidate for governor Charles Herbster and State Senator Julie Slama. Valuable Omaha programs salvaged from crumbling center. Updated: 2 hours ago. There's a nonprofit group in North Omaha working to help make the community self-sufficient. Another outbreak predicted for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police pursuit early Monday down Dodge Street ends in crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An early morning pursuit down Dodge Street ended in a crash near 72nd Street. Omaha Police said the incident began as a traffic stop near 35th and Hamilton streets around 3 a.m. Monday. While officers took the female driver into custody, police said, the male passenger...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney police issue warrant for Omaha man for murder

Kearney Police have continued to follow-up on leads, interview witnesses, and compile forensic and digital evidence leading to identifying Romeo Chambers, 24, of Omaha as a suspect in the shooting death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, as well as the injuries to Joseph Garcia and Joshua Morris in the attempted robbery on January 16, 2022.
OMAHA, NE

