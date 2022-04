The number of new COVID cases in Massachusetts ticked back up last week following nine weeks of cases falling from a pandemic high the first week in January. Data updated Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health showed 4,595 new COVID cases by test date last week — an increase of more than 300 cases from the week before. Despite the change in direction, cases overall remain about as low as they were at the end of last summer.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO