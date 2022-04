The Miami Marlins are set to host the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of a three-game set at LoanDepot Park. The Cardinals enter this game as the NL Central leaders with a 5-3 record to start the season. They are coming off a series at Milwaukee where they split games with the Brewers. Despite not getting a series win, their offense scored a combined 17 runs in the final three games.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO