Jersey City, NJ

Digital Prime Technologies appoints former CohnReznick parner as Chief Financial Officer

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto and digital asset space brokerage firm Digital Prime Technologies said Mark Spelker has joined the Jersey City firm as its chief financial officer. Spelker has spent his career in the areas of financial reporting, SEC compliance, and financing activities. Previously, Spelker was the executive vice president and chief...


