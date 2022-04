Work continues on the new Chick-fil-A(Photo/Kimberly Bond) (Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A lovers in Forsyth County will soon have a new restaurant to visit. The Lanier Crossing location at 653 Atlanta Road in front of Hobby Lobby will close at the end of April, and the team will be moving to a brand new building just down the street next to Goodwill on Atlanta Highway.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO