ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PHILS SCHWARBER SPIKES TO .139: WHY WAS HE EVER LEADING OFF?

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Schwarber stroked a solo home run to right field — his...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Anthony Rizzo honors Roberto Clemente

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the season is no longer in a lockout and spring training is underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
MLB
numberfire.com

Orioles' Anthony Bemboom sitting Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not include Anthony Bemboom in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Bemboom will sit out Sunday's game while Robinson Chirinos takes over behind home plate and bats sixth. Our models project Bemboom for 116 more plate appearances this season, with 3...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Josh Donaldson Crushes First Home Run With Yankees

BALTIMORE — Somebody forgot to tell Josh Donaldson that the rain delay in Baltimore had come to a close. The slugger, otherwise known as the Bringer of Rain, clobbered his first home run with the Yankees moments after play resumed in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Joe Girardi
CBS New York

Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles

BALTIMORE — Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay. Orioles reliever Mike Baumann had just entered the game when heavy rain — including some hail — forced the teams off the field. Travis Lakins (0-1) came on when play resumed, inheriting a one-on, one-out situation with the Orioles up 2-0.Aaron Judge walked and Anthony Rizzo singled home a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees Sign Derek Dietrich to Minor League Deal

The Yankees have brought back a familiar face. According to Baseball America, New York has signed infielder Derek Dietrich to a minor league deal. This will be the second straight season where Dietrich will have spent time in the Yankees’ organization. Last year, Dietrich signed a minor league deal with the Bronx Bombers ahead of spring training and made a strong push to crack the Opening Day roster during camp.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Phils#Phils Schwarber
CBS New York

Yankees' offense disappears in shutout loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor delivered the clutch hit the Orioles had been waiting for - against his former team, no less.Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Orioles were 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position in the series -- and 7 for 83 on the season -- before Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Jorge Mateo came through in succession during a five-run rally.Odor played for the Yankees last year and was released following the season before catching on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Alonso homers, Mets shut down Diamondbacks

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday.Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York's third shutout in 10 games this season."We've been playing really good team baseball," Alonso said. "Today is a great example of that. We had excellent pitching. We had high-quality team at-bats, especially later in the game, and we got it done."Filling in for injured Taijuan Walker, left-hander...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy