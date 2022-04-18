PHILS SCHWARBER SPIKES TO .139: WHY WAS HE EVER LEADING OFF?

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday.Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York's third shutout in 10 games this season."We've been playing really good team baseball," Alonso said. "Today is a great example of that. We had excellent pitching. We had high-quality team at-bats, especially later in the game, and we got it done."Filling in for injured Taijuan Walker, left-hander...
