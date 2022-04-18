PHILS SCHWARBER SPIKES TO .139: WHY WAS HE EVER LEADING OFF?

BALTIMORE -- Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor delivered the clutch hit the Orioles had been waiting for - against his former team, no less.Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Orioles were 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position in the series -- and 7 for 83 on the season -- before Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Jorge Mateo came through in succession during a five-run rally.Odor played for the Yankees last year and was released following the season before catching on...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO