ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mother describes son's social media addiction that 'led to his death'

KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

CJ Dawley was 17 when he died by...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Cnn Business
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s security guard shares his fear that actor and Amber Heard would ‘kill each other’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Sean Bett testified during the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard that he told Ms Heard that he worried the relationship would end badly. After witnessing a number of fights, Mr Bett said he told Ms Heard that “this can’t continue” and that “you’re either going to kill each other or you’re going to be in jail”. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia after Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
CELEBRITIES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Baby Pig Loves To Cause Trouble With Her Dog Sister | The Dodo Odd Couples

Watch this little pig go to the dog park for the first time with her dog sister ❤️. Keep up with Pinky and Baylee on Instagram: https://thedo.do/thepolofamily. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram:...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy