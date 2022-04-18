INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATE THEFT OF CASH

Erie Police are currently investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning. Calls came in arounds 3:25 a.m. on April 16 for a stabbing that took place on the 700 block of West 7th Street. According to police, a 33-year-old male was stabbed three times over night. The man was stabbed once in the […]
A man was in the crawl space trying to fix a plumbing issue at his girlfriend’s mobile home in western Pennsylvania when he discovered another problem, according to local reports. “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this,’” Tracey Douds told KDKA. “I’m like...
By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District.
Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday.
(Photo: Ted Hill)
Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.”
“It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
UPDATE: Millcreek Police Department says the suspects have been identified. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the […]
A woman in western Pa. was life-flighted to a local hospital after being trampled by multiple cows on Monday. The incident happened near the municipal building in Raccoon Township, Beaver County, as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports. A medical helicopter was called to the scene just off Route 18 to transport...
Three family members were attacked by a former convict who previously served prison time for assault and armed robbery and is wanted on charges in two central Pennsylvania counties, according to police and court records. Naphtali Ishmel Denmead Carter III, 32, of Highspire, is wanted by police following the assault...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A Brooklyn man is facing charges after allegedly using information from a man in Idaho to get two car loans and cars from Blue Knob Auto in Blair County. David Lobzhanidze, 31, reportedly showed up for a second car at Blue Knob Auto and police were able to arrest him. He […]
On March 19, at 5:21 p.m., a male and female suspect entered the Colonial Heights Walmart at 671 Southpark Boulevard and concealed several items, according to police. The items included computers and electronics valued to be over $1,300.
BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Beloit Police needs the community’s help in identifying someone who was caught stealing on camera. Officers said that he stole from a local store two times, walking out without paying for items. He drove off in a white Smart car both times. He is a white male with brown hair and […]
Two children were killed and nine other victims injured when gunfire broke out at a party in Pittsburgh overnight, reports say.The 200-person party was under way at a short-term rental property at Madison Avenue and Suismon Street when nearly 50 shots were fired around 12:30 p.m., the Associated Pr…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man who was convicted of attempted homicide in a 2020 crash will spend up to 80 years in prison. Talen Trice was found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and aggravated assault in January and had his sentencing on April 14. Trice faces 20-40 years for attempted […]
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The crash happened along Route 611 in Coolbaugh Township Saturday night, where we are told their SUV was torn in half. On Tuesday, we learned more about the victims. 20-year-old Victor Liriano of Tobyhanna was killed, as was his 12-year-old brother. The boy was a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing a slew of child endangerment charges after she allegedly overdosed on heroin while her five children were at the residence. State police said that on Feb. 12, Randilyn Farster, 34, of Big Run was found unresponsive by one of her children at the residence located at the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces charges following an investigation that began when five storage units were broken into – one of which contained collectibles. On March 18, police were told that several storage units at Riverside Self Storage had been broken into overnight. One of those storage units contained numerous action […]
