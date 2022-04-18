ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATE THEFT OF CASH

wccsradio.com
 1 day ago

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a case of theft that happened...

www.wccsradio.com

YourErie

Erie Police investigate Saturday morning stabbing

Erie Police are currently investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning. Calls came in arounds 3:25 a.m. on April 16 for a stabbing that took place on the 700 block of West 7th Street. According to police, a 33-year-old male was stabbed three times over night. The man was stabbed once in the […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking department store thieves

UPDATE: Millcreek Police Department says the suspects have been identified. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Drunk man accused of breaking woman’s nose at local bar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Elderly Johnstown woman charged for selling heroin, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of $90k fraud at Blair County dealership

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A Brooklyn man is facing charges after allegedly using information from a man in Idaho to get two car loans and cars from Blue Knob Auto in Blair County. David Lobzhanidze, 31, reportedly showed up for a second car at Blue Knob Auto and police were able to arrest him. He […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police looking for theft suspect

BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Beloit Police needs the community’s help in identifying someone who was caught stealing on camera. Officers said that he stole from a local store two times, walking out without paying for items. He drove off in a white Smart car both times. He is a white male with brown hair and […]
BELOIT, WI
WTAJ

Driver gets up to 80 years for 2020 Huntingdon County crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man who was convicted of attempted homicide in a 2020 crash will spend up to 80 years in prison. Talen Trice was found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and aggravated assault in January and had his sentencing on April 14. Trice faces 20-40 years for attempted […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman found overdosing with kids at home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing a slew of child endangerment charges after she allegedly overdosed on heroin while her five children were at the residence. State police said that on Feb. 12, Randilyn Farster, 34, of Big Run was found unresponsive by one of her children at the residence located at the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Johnstown man charged after trying to sell stolen action figures

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces charges following an investigation that began when five storage units were broken into – one of which contained collectibles. On March 18, police were told that several storage units at Riverside Self Storage had been broken into overnight. One of those storage units contained numerous action […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

