Lois Ruth (Powers) Boyer, of New Bethlehem, slipped into the arms of Jesus at her home on April 12, 2022. What a glorious Easter celebration she will have. Born on August 3, 1947, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Dill) Powers. She was raised...

NEW BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO