Delaware Tribe Testing New App For Tribal Members

The Delaware Tribe is in the process of testing a new app that leaders say would make it easier for tribal members to stay informed.

The tribe says it hopes to make sharing tribal news something more easily accessible to tribal members.

The app, which is currently in the beta testing phase, will be available to members of the tribe only, and people who register for accounts within the app will have to provide their member ID number.

This app will allow tribal members to stay up to date if they don’t have time to read the newspaper.

In addition to providing tribal news, the app will include links to language learning apps and other videos.

Dana Murrell, an Executive Assistant with the Delaware Tribe, says another goal of this app is to bring together Delaware tribal members who live out of state and give them opportunities to get more involved.

“One of the things that we’d really like to do is reach out to those tribal members that are out of state and include them maybe in projects, virtual projects, that we could all make something together and learn, and pass that down to their children and their generations,” said Murrell.

Murrell added that they hope to launch the app at the Delaware Pow Wow in May.