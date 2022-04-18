Cheerful springtime baby names

Click here to read the full article.

Are you looking for a sweet spring-themed name for your springtime baby? We’ve gathered some really cool and unique names that remind us of what some feel is the prettiest season of the year.

Winter is over (finally!) and the snow and ice have melted away. It’s warming up, but the heat of summer is still a couple months away. As you make plans to welcome your baby, the earth is waking up around you with fresh greens, tender blooms and budding trees. These cheery springtime baby names for boys and girls will really help you look forward to your big day.

Baby names meaning “spring”

You can’t get more springy than a baby name that means spring! Some of these refer to the body of water, but it’s still a nice springy association.

Alvern : spring, greening

spring, greening Dathan : spring or fountain

spring or fountain Jarek : spring

spring Jaroslav: beauty of spring

beauty of spring Kell : spring

Cerelia : relating to springtime

relating to springtime Chloris : name of the Greek goddess of spring

name of the Greek goddess of spring Primavera : spring

spring Spring: springtime

springtime Suzuko: spring, autumn child

Baby names meaning “green”

Spring brings forth new grass, crocuses and tulips, and fresh new baby leaves on your favorite deciduous trees. Check out these “green” names for boys and girls.

Denver : green valley

green valley Hewney: green

green Irvin : green, fresh water

green, fresh water Vardon : green knoll

green knoll Vermont: green mountain

Beryl : a light green gemstone

a light green gemstone Chloe : green shoot

green shoot Midori : green

green Tawny : a green field

a green field Verde: green

Baby names meaning “butterfly”

Springtime is often signaled by the beautiful sight of butterflies flitting around. Here are a handful of sweet baby names for girls that mean “butterfly.”

Aponi : butterfly

butterfly Caparina: a type of butterfly

a type of butterfly Mariposa: butterfly

butterfly Vanessa : butterfly

butterfly Yara: water lady, small butterfly

Baby names meaning “storm”

A good thunderstorm clears the air and waters the ground — and totally says spring has definitely arrived. These boy names mean “storm,” or some component of them.

Barack: lightning

lightning Raiden: Japanese god of thunder

Japanese god of thunder Rai : lightning, thunder

: lightning, thunder Tal : rain

rain Thor : god of thunder from Norse mythology

god of thunder from Norse mythology Storm : storm

Botanical baby names

Of course, all those showers bring new life to the plants and flowers around us — and a botanical-inspired baby name is the perfect homage to spring.

Botanical baby names for girls

Azelie : flower

: flower Briony : flowering vine

: flowering vine Dahlia : from the valley; flower

: from the valley; flower Flora : flower

: flower Iris : rainbow goddess; flower

: rainbow goddess; flower Lily : flower

: flower Willow : slender, graceful

Botanical baby names for boys

Ash : a type of tree

: a type of tree Florian : flowering

: flowering Linden : a type of tree

: a type of tree Oakley : from the oak tree meadow

: from the oak tree meadow Rowan : red; tree

: red; tree Selby : willow farm

: willow farm Sylvan : of the forest

These spring baby names are definitely unique and will make a special name for your springtime baby. Whether you choose one as a first name — or pair it with your favorite as a middle name — it will always remind you of the wonderful season your baby was born in.

