ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Cheerful springtime baby names

By Monica Beyer
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2HCY_0fCNN4xV00

Click here to read the full article.

Are you looking for a sweet spring-themed name for your springtime baby? We’ve gathered some really cool and unique names that remind us of what some feel is the prettiest season of the year.

Spring is in the air, and it’s a lovely time of the year to be expecting a baby.

Winter is over (finally!) and the snow and ice have melted away. It’s warming up, but the heat of summer is still a couple months away. As you make plans to welcome your baby, the earth is waking up around you with fresh greens, tender blooms and budding trees. These cheery springtime baby names for boys and girls will really help you look forward to your big day.

Baby names meaning “spring”

You can’t get more springy than a baby name that means spring! Some of these refer to the body of water, but it’s still a nice springy association.

Spring baby names for boys Spring baby names for girls
  • Cerelia : relating to springtime
  • Chloris : name of the Greek goddess of spring
  • Primavera : spring
  • Spring: springtime
  • Suzuko: spring, autumn child

Baby names meaning “green”

Spring brings forth new grass, crocuses and tulips, and fresh new baby leaves on your favorite deciduous trees. Check out these “green” names for boys and girls.

Green baby names for boys Green baby names for girls

Baby names meaning “butterfly”

Springtime is often signaled by the beautiful sight of butterflies flitting around. Here are a handful of sweet baby names for girls that mean “butterfly.”

  • Aponi : butterfly
  • Caparina: a type of butterfly
  • Mariposa: butterfly
  • Vanessa : butterfly
  • Yara: water lady, small butterfly

Baby names meaning “storm”

A good thunderstorm clears the air and waters the ground — and totally says spring has definitely arrived. These boy names mean “storm,” or some component of them.

  • Barack: lightning
  • Raiden: Japanese god of thunder
  • Rai : lightning, thunder
  • Tal : rain
  • Thor : god of thunder from Norse mythology
  • Storm : storm

Botanical baby names

Of course, all those showers bring new life to the plants and flowers around us — and a botanical-inspired baby name is the perfect homage to spring.

Botanical baby names for girls

Botanical baby names for boys

These spring baby names are definitely unique and will make a special name for your springtime baby. Whether you choose one as a first name — or pair it with your favorite as a middle name — it will always remind you of the wonderful season your baby was born in.

More baby names

Ancient baby names
Western names for your baby boy
Batter up: Baseball baby names

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

❤️ Skylar
1d ago

Who cares about the names!! Just look at little angel with that beautiful smile.. Looks like a little doll ❤️

Reply
9
Related
WGN News

The top baby names expected to be most popular in 2022

ILLINOIS — Is a newborn in your near future? Then you might want to take a look at some of the baby names that are expected to be the most popular in 2022. According to Names.org, each year the Social Security Administration publishes the totals for first names from all Social Security card applications. Analysts […]
ILLINOIS STATE
TODAY.com

These are the coolest old lady names for baby girls

When a pregnant friend wanted my thoughts on the name Mildred, I rolled my eyes and asked if she was giving birth to a baby or an 90-year-old woman. Then Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds decided to call their third daughter Betty, and I began to wonder if my friend was actually onto something.
RELATIONSHIPS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Carpet Munching

You might have been in a relationship for a while with someone that you connect with, and the two of you may have even made the next step and decided to move in with each other. Now, that the two of you are living in the same home, you might have started to notice habits that your partner has that bother you like him or her picking food off the floor to eat it. So, what do you do if you have a partner that is willing to eat things that he or she drops on the floor and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Power 102.9 NoCo

These Are Colorado’s Top 20 Baby Names In 2022

Not that I would know from personal experience, but I'm fully aware of how much planning goes into preparing for the arrival of any newborn - and it's a lot. From buying and preparing all the baby essentials, to baby-proofing your home and, oh yeah, preparing to permanently alter your entire life, there is one task that seems to reign as one of the toughest - if not, the toughest task new parents face in preparation for the arrival of their new baby.
COLORADO STATE
Motherly

This bridesmaid was pumping in the wedding photos—with the bride’s full support

This viral photo is a breathtaking display of bridal beauty, supportive friends and the lengths breastfeeding mamas go to to fit pumping into schedules. The photo, shot in 2019 and shared on Facebook in 2020 by photographer Amber Fletcher, shows bride Rachael Downs surrounded by her bridesmaids. One of them, Allison Hepler, is rocking an accessory the rest aren't: a breast pump.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NBC News

These are the top girl names that start with 'K'

Looking for girl names that start with "K"? You are not alone. According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, parents-to-be seeking a letter-specific moniker are not unusual. "Sometimes parents want a certain first letter to honor a family member or other namesake," Redmond told...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Middle Name#Greek
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
RELIGION
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
SheKnows

SheKnows

42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy