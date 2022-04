The Biden administration’s March 2022 executive order and recognition of digital currencies on a national scale comes when the U.S. consumer ownership and usage of cryptocurrencies as a viable payment method is reaching unprecedented heights. Not only do 16% of U.S. consumers — 41.2 million people — now own at least one type of cryptocurrency, but 16.1 million have used cryptocurrencies to make online purchases in the last 30 days, and 7.1 million have used it to make in-store purchases in that time.

