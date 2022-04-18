ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Homeless Jesus sculpture installed at Lakewood United Methodist Church: A Place in the Sun

By Carol Kovach, special to cleveland.com
 1 day ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Holy Week was memorable for the congregation of Lakewood United Methodist Church, not only because of its religious significance, but because a special sculpture, Homeless Jesus, was installed in front of the church April 11. It is one in the set of six sculptures created by...

