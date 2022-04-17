Local bands Tri-County Liquidators and Sissy Paycheck play at Dogwood gallery

Blue Pine Gallery & Gifts displayed art pieces from six local high school students Six local high school artists were able to show off their work at Blue Pine Gallery and Gifts' first Youth Art Show on Friday, March 18. The event was put on by the gallery to allow high school students the opportunity to showoff their art in a gallery setting, encourage them to continue perfecting their craft and give out awards to the top three pieces. "We decided we wanted to do something for the community and do something that would promote art," said...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO