ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Local bands Tri-County Liquidators and Sissy Paycheck play at Dogwood gallery

By Photos by Maya Bell
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBands Sissy Paycheck and Tri-County Liquidators performed at Dogwood Artist Workspace on Saturday. The gallery on the cusp of the...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Save the Music: Support student-run radio, local bands, and community venue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KANM Student Radio is hosting their bi-annual fundraiser concert, “Save the Music,” on Friday, March 25 at The 101 in Downtown Bryan. Tickets for this family-friendly event can be purchased at the door for $10. Proceeds will support Aggieland’s only student-run radio and the three local bands performing Friday night.
BRYAN, TX
Herald & Review

THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Local bands die hard...live forever

I was chilling in a hotel pool near St. Louis last week when some well-meaning dad taking a break from playing Marco Polo with his kids told me he was from the St. Paul/Minneapolis area. Being me, I responded by saying, “Minneapolis, the home of Husker Du!”. Of course...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Willie Nelson Hits the Road with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, ZZ Top, and More for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson is hitting the road for his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour and he’s bringing along a few of his closest friends. Willie will be joined by his family as well as Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more as part of the tour starting this summer.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Art Rupe, Specialty Records Founder Who Helped Shape Rock Music, Dead at 104

Click here to read the full article. Art Rupe, founder of the trailblazing R&B label Specialty Records that released early classics by artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, has died at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced his death Friday, adding that Rupe died at his home in Santa Barbara, California. No cause of death was provided. As founder and producer at the Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, Rupe oversaw a label that was responsible for songs that laid the bedrock for rock n’ roll: Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” Guitar Slim’s “The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NME

L7 to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ with vinyl reissue and North American tour

L7 have announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal third album, ‘Bricks Are Heavy’, with a special reissue and North American tour. There are 17 dates on the itinerary, with the Californian grunge icons starting off in Nashville on Monday October 3. They’ll head to Atlanta, New York, Brooklyn and Boston over the rest of that week, before playing in Philadelphia, Toronto, Columbus, Detroit and Chicago across the following week. Shows in Minneapolis, Denver and Vancouver will follow, before the stint wraps up with gigs in Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles.
MUSIC
WSAZ

Local band celebrates release of its second album

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bek and the Starlight Revue is a local band that celebrated its “sophomore release” on Saturday at the Appalachian Center for the Arts. The album release party (which also featured other local artists such as Zoe Howard and Yellow Line and abstract artist Wesley Hunt) and the subsequent afterparty was not only a celebration of the band’s accomplishments but the first of four official kick-off shows prior to July’s Mountain Grrl Experience.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Music Hall#Tri County Liquidators#Dogwood Artist Workspace
101.5 WPDH

The Prezence (Led Zeppelin Show) Rescheduled For Sugar Loaf

Led Zeppelin tribute The Prezence will perform a rescheduled show in April at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. Originally scheduled for March 12 but postponed due to a winter storm in the area, The Prezence will now bring their Led Zeppelin show to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Saturday night, April 16. The Prezence is an authentic, accurate, musical experience of Led Zeppelin based out of New York that was founded by drummer Sal Dameo back in 2008. The band has become a National act, performing at great venues all over, and recently announced that they have completed taping for a much anticipated new tv series called "The Clash of the Tributes".
MUSIC
News Channel Nebraska

Halsey love and power tour 2022 dates!

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/halsey-love-and-power-tour-2022/. Just announced the Halsey Love and Power Tour Dates 2022! The country rock star unveiled plans for a multiple concert dates spanning across the U.S. starting in April 2022. It is Halsey’s first major tour since 2022. The Love and Power Tour will feature special guests...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Gresham Outlook

Gresham art gallery showcases local high schoolers' art

Blue Pine Gallery & Gifts displayed art pieces from six local high school students Six local high school artists were able to show off their work at Blue Pine Gallery and Gifts' first Youth Art Show on Friday, March 18. The event was put on by the gallery to allow high school students the opportunity to showoff their art in a gallery setting, encourage them to continue perfecting their craft and give out awards to the top three pieces. "We decided we wanted to do something for the community and do something that would promote art," said...
GRESHAM, OR
Stereogum

Wilco Announce Deluxe Yankee Hotel Foxtrot With 82 Previously Unreleased Tracks

Wilco may be working on a new album, but they aren’t above looking back, either. In 2001, Wilco posted their masterpiece Yankee Hotel Foxtrot online, and the album finally came out in an official capacity in April of 2002. Right now, Wilco are in the midst of a run of shows where they’re playing Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in full. Today, they’ve also announced a forthcoming deluxe Yankee Hotel Foxtrot reissue that’ll feature an eye-popping number of unreleased tracks.
MUSIC
WDTV

Local Gospel band holds benefit show for boy in need

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Last Dance,” a local gospel band, performed a benefit show for Zacari Maes. The local five-year-old boy was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita. This condition made it difficult for Zacari to bend his four limbs. He had spent most of his...
FAIRMONT, WV
Whiskey Riff

Blackberry Smoke Release Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned,’ To Streaming Services

Gotta respect the classics. It’s no secret that Blackberry Smoke has become one of the premiere southern rock groups in America. The group dropped one of my favorite albums of 2021, You Hear Georgia, that I somehow find myself going back to at least once a week. With that being said, the group released another album to streaming today, but this time, they’re paying tribute to one of the most iconic rock groups to ever walk this planet… The Rolling Stones. […] The post Blackberry Smoke Release Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned,’ To Streaming Services first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Dance Gavin Dance Bass Player Tim Feerick Has Died

Dance Gavin Dance are mourning the loss of their longtime bassist, Tim Feerick, who died on Wednesday (April 13), as the band revealed in a statement. Feerick, who plays the bass guitar on Dance Gavin Dance's latest album, last year's Afterburner, had maintained membership in the group for the past decade after joining in 2009 but leaving the following year. He returned to the post-hardcore band in 2012, supplanting bassist Eric Lodge.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Meet Kissin' Dynamite, the band with a plan to bring mid-80s rock back to the world

Kissin’ Dynamite are on a quest to bring back stadium rock. “It’s not simply about the location,” clarifies the band’s singer, Hannes Braun. “Stadium rock can be performed in a club or a theatre – it’s a lifestyle. We love huge anthems and hooks that stick in the brain. Our mission is to take that sound to a younger crowd.”
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Declaration of Independents: May/June 2022 Issue Indie Spotlight

Matt Woods culls inspiration from his native East Tennessee environs, with songs that paint a portrait of gruff, no-nonsense individuals who inhabit the fringes of Appalachia and the rural realms just beyond. Having previously honed his skills in various ensembles, he released the first album under his own aegis, the boldly-titled Manifesto, during a seminal stage of his career. Even so, it reflected a marked maturity, flush with first-hand narratives shared from the viewpoint of those that dare to confront the odds and obstacles accompanying sordid circumstances. “Johnny Ray Dupree,” “Jellico Mountain,” “Lost In Tennessee,” “A Company Town,” and “Ghost of the Gospel” offer merciless yet memorable hard-luck stories, reflections of frayed nobility spurred through both desperation and determination. Newly remixed, remastered, and bolstered by several bonus tracks, the anniversary edition of Manifesto resonates with grit and gravitas.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy