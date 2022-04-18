Tenants in Ruidoso lacked renters insurance; what's typically covered in a policy

Many people know that homeowners insurance provides critical financial protection for property they own by protecting against damage from disasters such as weather, fire, and vandalism. For property owners who rent out part or all of their property, however, homeowners insurance isn’t enough; the limits to homeowners insurance coverage mean that if a disaster should befall a property that is rented out, the landlord could be left with significant financial responsibility and no coverage. Those property owners need rental property insurance, which is marketed as landlord insurance or investment property insurance. Landlord insurance is similar to homeowners insurance for rental properties, but with a few significant differences. These policies cover the structure of the building and associated outbuildings and can provide loss of rent coverage if the property is uninhabitable due to a covered peril. It can also provide liability coverage for the landlord if tenants are injured on the property and the landlord is liable. Landlords who wonder “Do I need landlord insurance?” should know that the answer is probably yes, as paying out of pocket for repairs after a disaster can undermine the financial status of their business and livelihood. Landlord insurance, however, isn’t geared toward protecting the contents of the building, which is why it’s important to understand which kind of insurance is appropriate for your situation.

