Hilton Head Island, SC

Spieth wins in SC

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 1 day ago

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Spieth used a marvelous approach shot on the first playoff hole to beat...

southernillinoisnow.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Jordan Spieth’s wife Annie Verret: Photos, bio

Page 1 of 8 — Jordan Spieth's wife, Annie Verret, has been along the three-time major champion's side since getting together after the pair knew each other in high school. Now, they're husband and wife, and Spieth won as a father for the first time at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Classy Video Of Jordan Spieth Is Going Viral

Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage on Sunday. Before entering the winner-take-all showdown, he stopped to address fans waiting for him at Harbour Town Golf Links. As captured by the PGA Tour’s Twitter page, Spieth explained that he had to see if there...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Holy smokes!’ Jordan Spieth misses 18-inch putt on final hole at RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth took full advantage of Moving Day at the RBC Heritage — until he got to the final hole. Standing on the 18th green, he was four under for the round, and his nine-under total put him just two shots behind the leaders. Better yet, Spieth had a birdie putt from just under 12 feet at the par-4 finisher to cut the lead to one heading into the final round.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth classily keeps promise to sign autographs for fans after winning RBC Heritage playoff

Jordan Spieth’s latest win was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. That win also showed how classy the star golfer is, thanks to two videos captured by the PGA Tour: After Spieth finished his round, he went out to fans waiting for his autograph and told them he had to wait to see if he’d be involved in a playoff, so he promised he’d come back, even if he won or not.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
Reuters

Spieth in shock after missing another tiny putt

April 16 (Reuters) - Two weeks after missing a two-foot putt by being overly casual, Jordan Spieth had an even more astonishing faux pas from a shorter distance at RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina on Saturday. Spieth this time missed from a distance officially measured at only 18 inches,...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Spun

Jordan Spieth Reveals 1 Piece Of Advice From His Wife

Jordan Spieth got some unexpected advice on golf from his wife on Saturday night heading into Sunday. Spieth was leading the RBC Heritage tournament heading into Sunday’s final round and ended up not giving it up. He won the event with a 13-under score and took down Parick Cantlay in a playoff.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Win On Sunday

After a rough showing at the Masters, Jordan Spieth bounced back in dramatic fashion Sunday by winning the RBC Heritage. The 28-year-old shot 13-under but it still took a playoff with Patrick Cantlay and a long missed put for Spieth to take it home. The golf world reacted to the...
GOLF
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Jordan Spieth back inside top 10 after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth thrills young fans moments after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, and after his final round at the RBC Heritage, he had a hoard of young fans waiting for the chance to snag some facetime with him. However, sitting in the clubhouse with a 13-under total, Spieth had...
GOLF
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth bounces back from putt hiccup, rallies to win RBC Heritage￼

On the first hole of a playoff on Sunday at the RBC Heritage, after hitting into the front greenside bunker on 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth blasted out to 7 inches — and you became a bit uneasy. A day earlier on 18, Spieth missed from 11 feet. Then from 11 inches. And that followed a similar whiff at the Texas Open, just two weeks earlier.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF

