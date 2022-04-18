ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 4-18-22

KEYC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Eckl's main forecast. Joshua Eckl with a look at your weekend forecast. KEYC News...

www.keyc.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/17 Easter morning forecast

After last night's showers moved through, we're waking up to MUCH colder air for your Sunday.Wind chills are in the 30s for many, although skies are bright. It'll be a brighter, breezy holiday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday!It'll be even chillier tonight with lows around 40 in the city and low to mid 30s for the 'burbs. A Freeze Watch has been issued for tonight into Monday morning for areas where the growing season has already begun (mainly south and east). Despite the cold, it will remain dry.Monday starts off cold, but bright. Clouds increase into the afternoon ahead of a coastal storm that will bring a soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. The higher elevations of Sullivan/Ulster and into the Poconos/Catskills will likely see some accumulating snow. Stay tuned.We'll gradually climb to more seasonable temps in the 60s by midweek. Happy Easter to those who celebrate!
WSMV

Monday Afternoon Forecast from News 4

A Wilson County family is calling for answers after a car, stolen by four escaped juvenile inmates, came inches from sliding into their home Saturday night. This time next month, Kanisha Johnson and Monica Smith do not know where they’re going to live. Both women felt when this letter came to their door.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
KEYC

PHOTO GALLERY: Taopi devastated by overnight storms

TAOPI, Minn. (KTTC) – Taopi, a town of just more than 50 people, has suffered severe storm damage from the overnight storms. As of Wednesday morning, Highway 56 entering town was blocked off because of downed power lines. The town was evacuated early Wednesday morning with the help of Adams Fire Department.
TAOPI, MN
KFOR

Chilly Easter, more rain next week

Outdoor egg hunts will be a bit chilly for Easter as cool air sticks around. Look for clouds skies with drizzle Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunrise temps will be chilly, in the middle 40s. Skies will clear from west to east through the day with morning drizzle ending midday....
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, March 22

Some areas of the mid-Michigan area start their severe weather outlook. Clouds have moved in and temperatures have cooled down a bit for the second day of the workweek. Beyond some spotty showers, we have stayed dry in most areas. State parks struggling to find staff for summer. Updated: 5...
MICHIGAN STATE
KEYC

KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update

The Cougars take the court in the third-place game Saturday against Princeton. The Mankato YWCA is hosting a free online 21-day challenge to provide the community with resources about racial justice. Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old Amur tiger dies. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Minnesota Zoo released some sad news Thursday...
MANKATO, MN
WSMV

Tuesday Afternoon News Update from News 4

A Mount Juliet family told News4 they are counting their blessings after a car almost crashed into their home. WE’RE UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY AND INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY AS A LINE OF HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED TO PUSH THROUGH THE MID-STATE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: A Dry, Sunny Tuesday Ahead, But Rains Aren’t Far Off

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities will be spared precipitation Tuesday, but keep your umbrella handy. The metro will stay dry on Tuesday, and temperatures will climb into the mid-40s. There will even be some sunshine early on, though clouds will increase as the day goes on. Highs across the state will be in the 40s. Wednesday will feature similar temperatures, but rain will return, and it will be a breezy one. Up north, a wintry mix may make an appearance. (credit: CBS) Thursday will be dry and sunny, with a high of 54 degrees in the metro. But rain and heavy winds return Friday, and they’ll stick around through Sunday. Temps could break 70 on Saturday, but there could be some isolated thunderstorms.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Possible snow for Easter? Forecast stays cold

**The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.  CLEVELAND (WJW) — Overnight, temps will fall to near freezing, with a few wintry mix/snow showers mainly in the primary snow belt, east of the metro area. A coating in the morning is a possibility for those spots. […]
KEYC

Hail storm causes damage in the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday night’s severe weather hit a majority of counties in Minnesota, State Farm says they have received 600 claims. “Late June, early July that time of the year. So, this is early and rather unusual to have hail this early,” HEYN Brothers Roofing sales manager, Cory Smith said.
MANKATO, MN

