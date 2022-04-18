Daily Postcard: Herons Return To The Jemez

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
A grizzly bear at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has emerged from hibernation for the 20th time and the resort captured the moment in video. The bear is named Boo and it is a longtime resident of the Canadian ski resort that is located in Golden, British Columbia. Unlike traditional ski...
Normally, when someone gets this close to a moose bull, bad things happen. The opposite was true for a young Colorado girl who just shared an innocent moment with one of these large beasts through a window in her home. According to 9NEWS share on YouTube, this video comes from...
An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
This is a moment akin to something you might expect to find in The Jungle Book except instead of a jungle, it's Wyoming. And, instead of monkeys, it's magpies and moose. It's the moment when a magpie just maybe saved the life of his/her moose friend. One of my favorite...
A newborn wild horse that was taken off of North Carolina’s Cape Lookout National Seashore by visitors will have to be raised in captivity. According to The Charlotte Observer, the foal began following a group of people on March 26th. And continued to trail them for two straight hours. The situation concerned the parkgoers because there were no other horses around.
If you go to Yellowstone National Park, it's not common to see wolves. One visitor recently was the exception as he was not only greeted by a wolf near the gate, but also got howled at. Brett Johnson shared this short, but sweet video as a lone wolf ran alongside...
Yosemite National Park and climate change is a dangerous combination, but sheltered park areas can escape the conditions. National Park Service research found areas of land in the park naturally protected from warming temperatures. According to ABC 7, the findings could help protect essential endangered plants and animals. What We...
A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
Rocky Mountain National Park is home to all kinds of wonderful animals, including the bull elk. It’s a must-see destination for any folks that have not already made the trek out to the midwest to feast their eyes on the beauty that is the Rockies. One of the most popular animals for folks to snap a picture of was a specific bull elk in the park. Unfortunately, that bull elk, known as “Kahuna,” passed away.
Wildfires are blazing across parts of New Mexico, leading to evacuations and the destruction of around 150 buildings.The McBride Fire has grown to 4,132 acres, according to an update on Wednesday from the Lincoln National Forest in Alamogordo, around 100 miles north of the US-Mexico border.The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Tuesday also shared satellite imagery of a fire signature near the community of Ruidoso and tweeted: “Take this fire seriously. This is a very dangerous situation.”In central New Mexico, authorities confirmed that at least one home and numerous barns, sheds and other outbuildings were damaged or destroyed...
It's the time of year when bears are awaking from their hibernation, which makes this one of the prime seasons (next to the summer months), to travel to Yellowstone National Park. A tourist woman recently captured some beautiful video footage of a "mama bear" and her cubs emerging from their...
There are quite a few haunted sites in Colorado, and rumor has it that this old Colorado Railroad really haunted. That's the talk anyway, and the story behind it is freaky all on its own. Here's the history... Haunted Abandoned Railroad In Colorado. I'm not a fan of anything haunted...
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Over the years, I've seen some amazing animal encounter videos in Yellowstone National Park shared by tourists. An incredible video from the park has emerged that shows an elk running into the side of an automobile after being chased into the roadway by a wolf. Having had an encounter with...
The U.S. is home to 423 national park sites that span over 84 million acres of American soil. These breathtaking beauties range from ancient turquoise hot springs to breathtaking desert landscapes, there are plenty of wondrous places just waiting to be explored. Adventure seekers everywhere can enjoy any National Park...
It was dark as a tomb as I slipped through the sagebrush and down a steep slope, my flashlight slicing through the black. The moon and stars were smothered by low, scudding clouds. Snow was in the air. I’d arrived at the tent camp in Utah after nightfall the evening before and had no idea what the country looked like in the daylight. It was 1961, and it was my first mule deer hunt.
