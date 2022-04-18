ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Two armed and dangerous felons escape from Eastern State Hospital outside Williamsburg

By Richmond Times-Dispatch
heraldcourier.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo felons held at Eastern State Hospital — one of whom is believed to be armed and dangerous — escaped from the facility outside Williamsburg, touching off...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Five-time convicted felon accused of attacking Eastern State Hospital patient

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash.– A man at Eastern State Hospital is accused of attacking another patient there and sending him to the hospital. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Martay Ellis, 24, and another man got into an argument and it escalated. The two men started physically fighting and staff had to detain Ellis, according to investigators. The other person was taken to the hospital where he’s in critical condition.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Victim attacked at Eastern State Hospital dies from his injuries

The man recently attacked by another patient at Eastern State Hospital has died from his injuries. According to the Spokane County Sheriffs Office, the patient who attacked him, Martay Ellis, 24, now faces second-degree murder charges. He'd initially been charged with a first-degree assault charge. According the SCSO, at approximately...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felons#Armed And Dangerous#Virginia State Police#Health Facility#Eastern State Hospital
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest armed Rockford felon with a warrant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say John Davis, 32, was arrested Saturday after police were conducting a warrant check, and found him holding a gun. According to police, officers went looking for Davis in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at 7 p.m. and spotted him holding a gun. Authorities say they saw Davis […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy