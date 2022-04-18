ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, MI

Lorinser files, Delta County public defender to run for prosecutor

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
wnmufm.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, MI— Dr. Bob Lorinser has filed to appear on the ballot as a Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 1st Congressional District. His campaign initially gathered...

www.wnmufm.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Montgomery County spotlights public defender’s office

NORRISTOWN — In recognition of National Public Defender Day, Montgomery County’s Chief Public Defender Greg Nestor highlighted multiple ways the department offers area residents. “Every day in the courtrooms and neighborhoods of Montgomery County, public defenders are fighting for our clients and to strengthen our communities,” Nestor said...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thecentersquare.com

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
ROCHESTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Delta County, MI
Delta County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter passes away at 67

Residents stood in solidarity in Flint Thursday in the wake of the shooting death of a black man during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 14. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are the top...
FLINT, MI
Quick Country 96.5

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Bergman
Person
Brett Gardner
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defender#Mi#Democratic#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WSET

Information on Patrick Lyoya no longer provided to media by Michigan Secretary of State

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) – The Michigan Secretary of State released a statement Friday saying it will no longer provide Patrick Lyoya's driving record and personal information to the media. The statement also said the department condemned the killing of Lyoya. Patrick Lyoya protests: Protestors return to Grand Rapids, seeking...
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Candidate Filings

(Atlantic) The Cass County Auditor’s Office reports Pat Erickson filed papers today for Edna Township Trustee. Vanessa E Strazdas (Republican) – County Attorney. John Hartkopf (Republican) – District 3 Supervisor. Tracey J Marshall (Republican) – Treasurer. Mark O’Brien (Republican) – District 2 Supervisor. Mary...
CASS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy