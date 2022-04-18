Pop-Up Food Pantry at UConn Stamford Aims to Curb Food Insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several years ago, food pantries started popping up in Pittsburgh Public Schools buildings. (Photo Credit: KDKA) One of the newest ones is in Pittsburgh Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill. English teacher Amy Galloway-Barr had her eye on an empty classroom across the hall and was delighted when she got the go-ahead. “We have a lot of different situations. So, we have children coming from affluent backgrounds, and we also have kids who are living in poverty. And this is something that serves both of those groups of kids,” said Galloway-Barr. All the new clothes are donations from American Eagle, and parents in the community donate non-perishable food, toiletries and hygiene products. Senior Cody Barr said, “The students also love helping out as well. … There’s a couple of my friends who see me in here and I’m like, ‘Hey, give me a hand.’ And they’ll come in and help out.” “Everybody who walks in here says they’re really proud to be part of a community,” said Galloway-Barr.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO