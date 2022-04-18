ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify motorcyclist who fell off overpass in central El Paso crash

By Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials identified the motorcyclist who fell off an overpass in central El Paso during a crash Monday morning. The motorcyclist was identified as 25-year-old Ricardo...

ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash victim remember

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KRGV

Human smuggling chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in McAllen

Multiple agencies responded to a police chase that ended in a five-vehicle crash in McAllen. The Texas Department of Public Safety and McAllen and Sullivan city police departments were at the crash that occurred near frontage and 10th street Tuesday. Authorities said DPS troopers chased a driver suspected of human...
MCALLEN, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested after break in, assault in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a home in Fabens and assaulted someone in the home. EPCSO officials say on April 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am., their Deputies were sent to a home along the 100 Block of South-East 1st Street […]
FABENS, TX

