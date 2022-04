Marshawn Lynch is on a mission to have as much fun in retirement as he did during his NFL career and boy is he succeeding. From landing roles in Netflix shows and upcoming movies to investing in his own cannabis company, Lynch did not go quietly into the night. Now he’s back in the Seattle pro sports scene as a part owner of the NHL’s Kraken and the way Beast Mode celebrated his new role was entirely predictable.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO