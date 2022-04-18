Rangers no Match for Halos

Joe Maddon is known for his high baseball intellect and visionary managing skills. Friday night in Texas, however, was not one of his finer moments. With the Los Angeles Angels down 3-2 in the bottom of the 4th, Maddon went to the mound and asked pitcher Austin Warren to intentionally walk Corey Seager with the bases loaded and only one out. It should be noted that Warren had come in from the pen the batter previous and walked Marcus Semien on four straight unintentional balls. Also, Seager was 0-2 on the evening.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO