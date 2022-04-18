ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers no Match for Halos

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Angels had no problem with the Texas Rangers Sunday, 8-3...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Cron homers twice to back Senzatela as Rockies beat Cubs 9-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron homered twice and Antonio Senzatela pitched five solid innings in his 100th career start for Colorado as the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 9-6 on Saturday night. Cron hit a two-run shot in a four-run third inning and connected again leading off the seventh,...
DENVER, CO
Panhandle Post

Trejo's blast sends Rockies to win over Cubs

DENVER (AP) — Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and the Colorado Rockies overcame a tough start by Germán Márquez to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team. Trejo didn’t play in Colorado’s first six games but came through in his 2022 debut. His home run off Marcus Stroman (0-1) in the fourth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Márquez allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Ty Blach (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon explains his controversial strategy against Rangers

Los Angeles Angels skipper Joe Maddon is no stranger to controversial managerial decisions, and we were all reminded of that on Friday night. With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning of his team’s game against the Texas Rangers, Maddon made a decision. He concluded that the best course of action was to intentionally walk Corey Seager and put Texas up 4-2, much to the dismay of pitcher Austin Warren.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting on Rockies for Saturday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is being replaced behind the plate by Dom Nunez versus Cubs starter Mark Leiter Jr. In 25 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .360 batting average with a .960...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halos#The Los Angeles Angels#The Texas Rangers
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Diamondbacks considering a reunion with Justin Upton

As the Arizona Diamondbacks currently boast the second-worst record in the National League, they could opt to bolster their lineup by reuniting with a former player of theirs. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Diamondbacks have put forth consideration into signing current free agent and former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From Rangers 2-7 Start

The Texas Rangers are off to a less-than-ideal start. Despite spending well over half a billion dollars to renovate the team, a push for the postseason should never have been expected, even by the casual fan. However, something better than the 2-7 record after the first nine games is more than possible.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels win despite manager Joe Maddon

Joe Maddon is known for his high baseball intellect and visionary managing skills. Friday night in Texas, however, was not one of his finer moments. With the Los Angeles Angels down 3-2 in the bottom of the 4th, Maddon went to the mound and asked pitcher Austin Warren to intentionally walk Corey Seager with the bases loaded and only one out. It should be noted that Warren had come in from the pen the batter previous and walked Marcus Semien on four straight unintentional balls. Also, Seager was 0-2 on the evening.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies road woes continue with loss at Colorado

DENVER (AP) - Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with what appeared to be a cut near the middle finger of his pitching hand, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Braves 2-1

The Padres were able to pull out a gritty win on Sunday, beating the Braves 2-1 to split their 4-game series. Yu Darvish bounced back in a big way from his previous start, allowing just 1 run over 6.2 innings with 8 strikeouts and no walks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how rare Angels' bases-loaded intentional walk of Corey Seager was

Los Angeles Angels skipper Joe Maddon made one of the more head-scratching managerial decisions you'll ever see in an MLB game on Friday night. With the Angels trailing the Texas Rangers 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Angels pitcher Austin Warren walked Marcus Semien on four pitches to load the bases. Warren walked the next batter as well, but this time it was intentional.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy