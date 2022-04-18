ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspect search after Queens mom found dead

pix11.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are still trying to figure out who murdered Orsolya...

pix11.com

Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Florida Mom, Son And Daughter Found Dead In Car They Were Living In

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 35-year-old transient Florida mother and her two 3-year-old children who were found dead in her vehicle last weekend. The decomposing bodies of Andrea Langhorst and her children, Adam Dryer and Olivia Dryer were found in a vehicle shortly before midnight on Sunday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 746 Madelyn Way in Melbourne, Florida to investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon arrival, Melbourne Police officers found the Florida woman and her two kids deceased inside the vehicle in question.
MELBOURNE, FL
Queens Post

Suspect Remains At Large Following Brutal Killing of Forest Hills Woman Found Stuffed Inside Duffel Bag

Police are still trying to piece together how a woman was fatally stabbed and stuffed in a bag that was left on the side of a road in Forest Hills Saturday morning. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found by police crammed into a large duffel bag and discarded on Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway overpass at around 8:10 a.m., according to police. Cops came across the gruesome discovery after a resident called 911 having found the bag while taking his dogs on a walk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

