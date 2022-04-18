ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Fire conditions dangerous again in Sioux Falls area

By Carter Woodiel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Fire conditions in our area are once again dangerous as dry air and high winds move into the region. The National Weather...

KELOLAND TV

Fire damages apartment in southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several people living in a southeastern Sioux Falls apartment building have been displaced following a fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to an apartment building near the 4800 block of East 54th Street around 6 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say when they arrived, smoke...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fire reported in southwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating a fire in the southwestern part of town. A fire was reported at an apartment building near 41st street, just a few blocks east of Roosevelt high school. At this time, the cause is unknown, but there is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Funding field trips for all in the Sioux Falls area

It’s officially spring in KELOLAND and that means field trip season is about to begin at popular children’s destinations all over the area. This year even more kids than usual will be able to make these memorable trips thanks to the help of several organizations passionate about funding field trips for all.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury .DISCUSSION BUFKIT soundings indicate deep mixing across the area for today, and this will allow strong winds and dry air to mix to the surface. With winds at the top of the mixed layer running around 40 to 50 kts or stronger, there will be surface gusts of 40 to 50 mph across the area during the afternoon. As the drier air mixes down, dew points will fall into the teens to lower 20s. Warmest readings will occur through the James and MO River valleys with highs in the lower to mid 50s, and this will yield afternoon RH values of 15 to 25 percent - resulting in extreme fire danger over those areas. To the east, temperatures will remain in the 40s, though the fire danger will be very high. The situation will be monitored throughout the day, and appropriate changes made if the driest air makes it farther to the east or temperatures warm more than expected. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
LYON COUNTY, IA
#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS...THE SOUTHERN BLACK HILLS AND FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions are likely to develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities are expected to drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds. Critical or near critical fire weather condtions are likely. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...West to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
