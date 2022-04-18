A Monroe Township tree trimming project is set to begin in Guernsey County

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guernsey; Harrison; Monroe; Noble; Tuscarawas FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Monroe, Noble and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 837 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wheeling, New Philadelphia, Dover, Cambridge, Martins Ferry, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Cadiz, Woodsfield, Caldwell, Freeport, Newcomerstown, Dennison, Strasburg, New Concord, Byesville, Sugarcreek and Bridgeport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

