ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Shaq's Big Chicken, the latest San Antonio athlete backed-eatery

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSBZa_0fCNDjef00
Shaq's Big Chicken is planning to open a location in San Antonio, along with other locations in Texas. But his restaurant is not the first in San Antonio backed by a professional athlete.  (Courtesy of Big Chicken )

Lakers icon and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his home-cooked chicken sandwich chain to San Antonio sometime soon. It's obviously not the first restaurant venture backed by a professional to open in San Antonio, or Texas for that matter.

MySA did some digging through the archives to find the restaurants (and one bar) that opened in San Antonio and were owned or heavily backed by athletes. There were some surprises during the search, like a former Minnesota Vikings quarterback operating Golden Corral franchises here in San Antonio.

You know whose ventures couldn't catch a break? Tony Parker. Hopefully his next bubbly venture will fare better. Let's start there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjvp6_0fCNDjef00
Tony Parker and brothers TJ Parker (left) and Pierre Parker stand in a wine and cigar room as they visit the site of his now defunct bar, the Nueve Lounge.  (TOM REEL/San Antonio Express-News)

Nueve Lounge

This is the one bar on the list and it was very short lived. Former Spurs player Tony Parker and his brothers opened Nueve Lounge in 2012 and sold it as a high-end bar. Nueve, of course, is Spanish for nine, Parker's jersey number.

The venture didn't last long. After announcing on social media that it was cutting back its hours, Nueve Lounge closed its doors in 2013. Patrons could only speculate why the bar closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjaBO_0fCNDjef00
An order of Cheesy Bacon Ranch Fries comes with fries, bacon, cheese and ranch dressing at Malik's Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks food truck. (Jennifer McInnis/San Antonio Express-News)

Malik’s Philly’s Phamous Cheesesteaks

Malik’s Philly’s Phamous Cheesesteaks, opened by former Spurs player Malik Rose, is still open in the form of two food trucks that you can usually find parked at 12002 O'Connor Road and 2301 San Pedro Avenue.

But Malik's originally got its start as a brick-and-mortar location at the Quarry Market 16 years ago. We couldn't pin down exactly when the Quarry location closed, but the Express-News reported last year that the location had been " closed for years. "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyJlu_0fCNDjef00
A former Vikings quarterback owned multiple Golden Corrals here in San Antonio. (Leland A. Outz/For the San Antonio Express-News)

Golden Corral

So it's not an original idea like the others, but Golden Corral is still a restaurant, and former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer opened multiple locations here in San Antonio according to Express-News archives.

Kramer opened one at 2525 S.W. Military Drive in 1994 and had plans to open a second one on Perrin-Beitel, according to an old Express-News story. There are no Golden Corrals open at those locations, according to the website, so it's safe to say he doesn't own those Golden Corrals here. Plus Kramer moved to Minnesota in 2020 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Iftv_0fCNDjef00
Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar closed one location in 2020. (Paul Stephen /San Antonio Express-News)

Walk On's

Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar is a restaurant majority owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and it is heavy on the sports bar vibes.

There is one location in Hollywood Park with another spot planned for the Hill Country. The pandemic wasn't kind on the Huebner Oaks location, which closed in 2020, the San Antonio Business Journal reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ksMB_0fCNDjef00
Spur Tony Parker opened “Crème de la Crème" with his personal chef but its not clear if it's still open.

Creme de la Creme

Tony Parker opened a food truck in 2016 with his personal chef Cliff Chetwood that was supposed to bring French cuisine and chef services to San Antonio.

However, the food truck hasn't updated its Facebook since 2018. MySA reached out to the email provided on the Facebook page, but for now it's not known if the food truck is still operating.

We dug hard, but we might have missed another restaurant backed by an athlete that opened in San Antonio. If you remember one then email steven.santana@mysa.com.

Read more from Steven

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.

Comments / 1

Related
Ash Jurberg

The 3 billionaires who live in San Antonio

Forbes has released the latest billionaires list, and it seems there is no change in San Antonio. According to Forbes, there are currently 2,668 billionaires in the world. Texas is home to 67 of these, and three people live in San Antonio who are billionaires.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood Park, TX
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
The Spun

Breaking: The X-Ray Results Are In For Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels fans can breathe a little easier. Mike Trout was hit in the hand by a pitch during Sunday afternoon’s game. The Angels star outfielder had to leave the game, appearing to be in significant pain. It didn’t look good. Thankfully, though, the X-ray results are...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Drew Brees
ClutchPoints

Grayson Allen’s Girlfriend: Morgan Reid

Grayson Allen is a 3-and-D specialist who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Duke product was a standout in college, and while he hasn’t been quite the star in the league as he was with the Blue Devils, he turned out to be quite a role player nonetheless. No matter what people may think of him and his unusual on-court tactics, he has been a quality piece for the Bucks. In this post, though, we’re actually focusing on Greyson Allen’s girlfriend Morgan Reid.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Chicken#San Pedro#Food Drink#Lakers#Nba Hall#Mysa#Minnesota Vikings#San Antonio Express News#Spurs#Nueve Lounge
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has amazing gesture for family of killed 3-year-old

Retired NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal is stepping up in a big way for the family of a three-year-old killed in Baton Rouge this past week. Devin Page Jr. was soundly sleeping in his bed when struck by a stray bullet from a gunfight that had erupted outside of his home. Police are still working to identify the shooter(s).
KTSA

Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Widespread severe weather is forecast for a large area of south-central Texas Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of New Braunfels and Gonzales, though an area east of U.S. 281 and north of Pleasanton and Cuero have a high risk for severe storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MySanAntonio

A guide to San Antonio's most unique and unusual attractions

There is more to San Antonio than the Alamo and River Walk. As the second-largest city in the Lone Star State, if you're looking for unique Texas-sized attractions, places to eat or notable museums, the options are endless in San Antonio. From the world’s tallest cowboy boot sculpture to ancient...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Three San Antonio residents make Forbes' annual billionaires list

Three San Antonio residents, including car dealership mogul B.J. "Red" McCombs, are among the richest people in the world, according to Forbes' 2022 billionaire rankings. The richest man in San Antonio, however, is Christopher Goldsbury, according to Forbes. Ranked as the 1,645th-richest person in the world with a net worth of $1.8 billion, Goldsbury struck it rich after selling San Antonio-based Pace Foods to Campbell Soup Co. for $1.12 billion in 1994. He gained the ownership stake when he married heiress Linda Pace.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
749
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy