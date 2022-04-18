San Antonio's VFW Post 76 is now a great place to grab a Lone Star

VFW Post 76. (Camille Sauers/MySA)

I remember a beautiful night I had recently at the old VFW 76 post, which is (in my opinion) one of the most valuable features of San Antonio's Pearl -area. It was around Halloween, and naturally my friend, Lucian and I had just embarked on one of those informative "haunted hikes" led by a pair of locally-known paranormal experts. The tour escorted us from the Hotel Emma, down the river, all the way over to the imposing, near 110-year-old waterfront Victorian building. The creaky old manor turned military refuge is known to be haunted by a pair of ghosts, of course. It wasn't in the tour itinerary, but we made the executive order to stray from our ghost crew to cap off the night with a couple of Lone Star's at the VFW Post bar.

Upon our approach, we realized that old '76 was throwing some sort of event. We collected our beers, a couple bags of personal Frito-Lay potato chips, and found our place on the patio overlooking the commotion. A band was playing Daryl Hall and Oates, U.S. flags were flapping softly and older people wearing wigs, feather boas, spangled hats, and other shreds of costume were hitting the dance floor. All under the watch of a seasonally appropriate blue-black sky. Cobwebs — clearly fake and ornamental but believably real — occupied the corners of the wood patio. A Halloween bash was unfolding at the old haunted mansion. If I had to guess, it was around 9 p.m.

"This is awesome," one of us likely said to the other. It was exactly that.

Capping off the Haunted Hike in the only way that's appropriate -- with a Lonestar. (Camille Sauers/MySA)

VFW Post 76. (Camille Sauers/MySA)

The VFW 76 post, also known as the Petty House, is the oldest and largest VFW Post in all of Texas. Originally built in 1904 as the home to the Van Pelt family, it transitioned into a watering hole for Spanish-American War veterans in June of 1947, though the chapter was organized and chartered in 1917. A Texas State Historical Landmark, the building is also significant as the last vestige of the Milam Bend neighborhood. "The home represents a period in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when San Antonio was becoming a modern city," reads the VFW 76 website .

Today, the 10th Street structure remains a popular hangout for veterans of all stripes. As far as civilians go, it also doubles as a retro bar to six days a week. It is "a place to serve and honor our veterans, and a social center open to the surrounding community," another digital passage reads.

Creeping around the space's corridors, examining the seasonal kitsch, long-standing history, war-time memorabilia, and mixture of Pearl-adjacent metropolitan bar patrons and old timers, this duality becomes clear. As a constellation of these images, VFW Post 76 culturally seems to embody the phrase "San Antonio: Military City USA!"

With the VFW 76 now sitting starkly and closely adjacent to the El Camino food truck park, new stripes of meaning are woven into the often spoken phrase. It says something about the city's past fusing with a forming foodie-future. It's interesting to see the two venues beside each other. I can't say if this is good or bad, just what is obvious. San Antonio is growing.

From where I stand, I can say for sure that VFW 76 post is a cool place to grab a drink. It's open to visitors from Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. Find it at 10 10th Street.

The entrance and exterior of the VFW post 76. (SAE Staff)

Read more from Camille

- This is how San Antonio's now-extinct paper boys celebrated Christmas

- Revved up for more: What I learned from my first Monster Jam experience in San Antonio

- San Antonio ramen shop Kimura gets a second act at Five Points Local

Keep up with the latest and sign up for our MySA newsletters here .