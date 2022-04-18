ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's VFW Post 76 is now a great place to grab a Lone Star

By Camille Sauers
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ipRr_0fCND4kF00
VFW Post 76. (Camille Sauers/MySA)

I remember a beautiful night I had recently at the old VFW 76 post, which is (in my opinion) one of the most valuable features of San Antonio's Pearl -area. It was around Halloween, and naturally my friend, Lucian and I had just embarked on one of those informative "haunted hikes" led by a pair of locally-known paranormal experts. The tour escorted us from the Hotel Emma, down the river, all the way over to the imposing, near 110-year-old waterfront Victorian building. The creaky old manor turned military refuge is known to be haunted by a pair of ghosts, of course. It wasn't in the tour itinerary, but we made the executive order to stray from our ghost crew to cap off the night with a couple of Lone Star's at the VFW Post bar.

Upon our approach, we realized that old '76 was throwing some sort of event. We collected our beers, a couple bags of personal Frito-Lay potato chips, and found our place on the patio overlooking the commotion. A band was playing Daryl Hall and Oates, U.S. flags were flapping softly and older people wearing wigs, feather boas, spangled hats, and other shreds of costume were hitting the dance floor. All under the watch of a seasonally appropriate blue-black sky. Cobwebs — clearly fake and ornamental but believably real — occupied the corners of the wood patio. A Halloween bash was unfolding at the old haunted mansion.  If I had to guess, it was around 9 p.m.

"This is awesome," one of us likely said to the other. It was exactly that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQkTQ_0fCND4kF00
Capping off the Haunted Hike in the only way that's appropriate -- with a Lonestar.  (Camille Sauers/MySA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKZUN_0fCND4kF00
VFW Post 76. (Camille Sauers/MySA)

The VFW 76 post, also known as the Petty House, is the oldest and largest VFW Post in all of Texas. Originally built in 1904 as the home to the Van Pelt family, it transitioned into a watering hole for Spanish-American War veterans in June of 1947, though the chapter was organized and chartered in 1917. A Texas State Historical Landmark, the building is also significant as the last vestige of the Milam Bend neighborhood. "The home represents a period in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when San Antonio was becoming a modern city," reads the VFW 76 website .

Today, the 10th Street structure remains a popular hangout for veterans of all stripes. As far as civilians go, it also doubles as a retro bar to six days a week. It is "a place to serve and honor our veterans, and a social center open to the surrounding community," another digital passage reads.

Creeping around the space's corridors, examining the seasonal kitsch, long-standing history, war-time memorabilia, and mixture of Pearl-adjacent metropolitan bar patrons and old timers, this duality becomes clear. As a constellation of these images, VFW Post 76 culturally seems to embody the phrase "San Antonio: Military City USA!"

With the VFW 76 now sitting starkly and closely adjacent to the El Camino food truck park, new stripes of meaning are woven into the often spoken phrase. It says something about the city's past fusing with a forming foodie-future. It's interesting to see the two venues beside each other. I can't say if this is good or bad, just what is obvious. San Antonio is growing.

From where I stand, I can say for sure that VFW 76 post is a cool place to grab a drink. It's open to visitors from Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 a.m.  Find it at 10 10th Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXMv7_0fCND4kF00
The entrance and exterior of the VFW post 76. (SAE Staff)

Read more from Camille

- This is how San Antonio's now-extinct paper boys celebrated Christmas

- Revved up for more: What I learned from my first Monster Jam experience in San Antonio

- San Antonio ramen shop Kimura gets a second act at Five Points Local

Keep up with the latest and sign up for our MySA newsletters here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvdMR_0fCND4kF00
Retired Air Force veteran and VFW Post 76 member Roberto Rangel joins other members in renovating the hall in preparation for the VFW National Convention  (KIN MAN HUI/SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS)

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The 3 billionaires who live in San Antonio

Forbes has released the latest billionaires list, and it seems there is no change in San Antonio. According to Forbes, there are currently 2,668 billionaires in the world. Texas is home to 67 of these, and three people live in San Antonio who are billionaires.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lone Star, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio Current

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF

The national smoker's holiday will be upon us in a matter of days. Whether you need 4/20 as an excuse to blaze or you keep a bong in every room and a jar full of edibles by your bedside, one thing is sure: it's always best to pair your illegal smile with something fun and stimulating. Let the ideas and activities on this list take your enjoyment of San Antonio to new, ahem, highs. And don't forget to save a hit for us.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Hall
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Veterinarian Convicted of Murdering Her Husband to be Featured on National TV Show

SAN ANGELO, TX – The woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and dumping his body in a stock tank outside of San Angelo will be speaking publicly for the first time this Friday during an episode of the TV show 20/20 on ABC. The show will tell the story of husband and wife; Michael Severance and Wendi Mae Davidson. Michael was born in Maine but left to join the Air Force. During his time he served five tours and earned the rank of staff sergeant. Following his tours of duty he was sent to West Texas where he served  at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Wendi was born in and raised…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#Most Haunted#Christmas#Vfw#Vfw Post#The Hotel Emma#Victorian
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
KTSA

Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Widespread severe weather is forecast for a large area of south-central Texas Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of New Braunfels and Gonzales, though an area east of U.S. 281 and north of Pleasanton and Cuero have a high risk for severe storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
749
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy